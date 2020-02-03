Though the NFL didn’t admit to blackballing Kaepernick (who remains unsigned), it reached a settlement with him last year. Months later, the NFL and Jay-Z’s label, Roc Nation, announced that the artist would lead the Inspire Change partnership, which supports social causes of the players’ choosing in areas such as education and criminal-justice reform. Jay-Z, who had rapped about turning down an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl at the height of the NFL’s public controversy with Kaepernick, insisted the joint venture would be a step in the right direction. But as The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill wrote at the time, “It doesn’t matter whom the NFL partners with, or how much money it pours into social-justice causes. The league’s actions come off as disingenuous because Kaepernick remains unemployed as a result of a peaceful protest.”

Jemele Hill: Jay-Z helped the NFL banish Colin Kaepernick

By the end of Boldin’s Super Bowl ad, it’s clear that the athlete’s testimonial, however sincere, wasn’t a traditional PSA. There was no reference to the work of a specific community-based organization or commentary on what kinds of policies might best combat police brutality. Rather, Boldin invoked his cousin’s memory specifically to promote the NFL’s Inspire Change program; with the spot, the league chose to elevate its own work above everything else. Because Kaepernick’s protest ignited such heated responses from conservative viewers, some people have noted that the new ad may spark new controversy. But like the work of the Players Coalition itself, this commercial obscures how racial injustice endures: through discriminatory systems, not just the actions of individuals. The Inspire Change ad notes repeatedly that Jones’s killer was a plainclothes officer, and he would have had no way of knowing the man was law enforcement. In other words, the blame is assigned to one bad actor rather than to institutions.

“There are some things just bigger than football.” #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/HIW1G15VxX — Anquan Boldin (@AnquanBoldin) January 19, 2020

Despite the obvious tragedy of Jones’s death, the ad’s sharp turn to a feel-good ending registers as only slightly less opportunistic than two other Super Bowl spots that aired last night: a presidential-campaign ad for Donald Trump, which featured adulatory footage of Alice Johnson, a black woman who was granted clemency in 2018—and one for Mike Bloomberg, in which a black woman who’d lost her son to gun violence spoke tearfully about the need for reform. Both ads present the actions of their respective politicians as a necessary balm for the women’s suffering, the only paths to justice for their slain children and marginalized communities. Ultimately, the NFL ad similarly tugs at heartstrings without prompting larger questions; it capitalizes off Kaepernick’s original message while excluding him from any record of the league’s evolution.