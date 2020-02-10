Read: ‘Parasite’ won so much more than the Best Picture Oscar

There were. In the Academy’s 92nd year, it finally gave its greatest prize of Best Picture to a non-English language film, with Parasite ultimately taking four trophies (the most of the night) and earning whoops, cheers, and a standing ovation from the crowd at the Dolby Theater. Parasite’s first Oscar was the first trophy to ever go to a Korean film; the movie went on to shatter many more records. Bong has tied Walt Disney as the only person to win four awards on a given night (Disney did it in 1954, and three were for short films). “Thank you. I will drink until next morning, thank you,” Bong said after taking Best Director.

Each win, especially for Best Director and Best Picture, was a perfectly tense Oscar moment that had me literally balanced at the edge of my couch, ready to scream an expletive or emit a cheer. As much as pundits, including myself, decry the horse-race nature of the Academy Awards, that’s the reason for all the fierce competition—to feel sincerely invested in great art you think can be recognized, even against long odds. Parasite was distributed in America by a very new studio (Neon), hadn’t grossed nearly as much at the box office as many of its competitors, and certainly couldn’t out-spend deep-pocketed companies like Netflix, Sony, or Universal, who were pushing films like The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 1917 hard.

It didn’t matter. Parasite won Best Picture because it is clearly the best picture of the year, the kind of blazingly alive film that will be remembered for generations, and that will inspire countless artists who themselves hope to take the Oscar stage someday. When he won Best Original Screenplay, Bong (speaking with the help of his translator Sharon Choi) acknowledged the enormity of the moment for his country, saying, “Writing a script is such a lonely process; we never write to represent our country, but this is the very first Oscar to South Korea. Thank you.” But when he returned for Best Director, Bong acknowledged his peers and idols in the audience, firmly establishing himself as part of a grand moviemaking tradition, country of origin be damned.

“When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that ‘the most personal is the most creative,’” he said. “That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a huge honor. I never thought I would win.” Scorsese, nominated for The Irishman, acknowledged the shoutout with a laugh and a smile, sheepishly rising from his seat as the crowd leapt to their feet for him. Many winners acknowledge their fellow nominees from the stage, but Bong’s speech seemed genuine and heartfelt, which made it all the more electrifying to watch live.