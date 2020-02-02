Read: ‘BoJack Horseman’ and women who try to ‘have it all’

While Hollywood satire is a core part of BoJack, the show’s most poignant explorations of gendered imbalances often manifest in the relationships its characters have to one another. Crucially, in the final episodes, Princess Carolyn and Diane both transcend the specific barriers that BoJack has presented in their lives: Diane shirks the duty she’s felt to solve his many problems, and Princess Carolyn moves out of both his romantic and professional shadows. Often, the show relays these updates with its trademark acerbity: When BoJack confesses that he’s surprised Princess Carolyn is getting married because he thought he’d “wasted all her best years” as her boyfriend, he’s promptly informed that this decade—her forties—is in fact her best. “Well, joke’s on me,” BoJack muses. “I couldn’t even waste the right years.”



For all the self-deprecating humor of BoJack’s comment, though, it’s clear in retrospect that he never actually had the power to whittle away Princess Carolyn’s capacity for romance. (Nor can he dampen her producing ambition; even in love, Princess Carolyn overachieves: The nuptials featured fireworks, cirque performers, a procession of exotic peafowl, and even a clerical murder mystery.) The two share a heartwarming dancefloor exchange during her reception, one in which BoJack briefly fantasizes about a situation in which Princess Carolyn freaks out about getting married and only he is able to convince her to go through with it. “It’s a better story for you,” she says when he admits the vision would work better if she’d had cold feet. “I think I like it better this way.”

With those words, Princess Carolyn captures the sentiment Diane shares with BoJack later, too: Any close attachment to the aging actor, especially one borne of a misguided sense of responsibility, needs to have limits. And so it’s particularly satisfying to watch both women not just achieve happiness on their own but also actively untether themselves from BoJack throughout the final season’s second half, and especially in the series finale. Both women pursue their own specific expressions of joy: Diane grants her childhood self some tenderness when she finds a surprising new writing niche, and Princess Carolyn doubles down on her professional successes while growing closer to an admirer who’d always been in her orbit. Their approaches to redefining BoJack’s role in their lives differ, too. Where Princess Carolyn’s ballroom admonitions are light-hearted, for example, Diane’s final excoriation of BoJack begins with a heavy blow.

BoJack had been building to this point for a while. Diane spent much of Season 5 struggling with BoJack’s pattern of misbehavior with the girls and women in his life. At the outset of Season 6’s back half, she’s once again disappointed in his choices. This time, she distances herself when BoJack chooses not to listen to her; she refuses to carry his guilt for him. By the penultimate episode, though, BoJack’s shame spiral sends him onto a life-threatening path—and he attempts to once again rope Diane into saving him. Unbeknownst to him, the guilt she feels when she’s unable to come to his aid nearly wrecks Diane’s newfound peace. She tells him all of this in the show’s bracing final scenes, which see the pair chatting atop a roof at Princess Carolyn’s wedding. “For seven hours, I couldn’t get in touch with anyone and I was sure you were dead, and it was my fault for leaving you, for feeling good, for not worrying,” Diane tells him.