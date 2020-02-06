Sadly, comic-book movies made with craft and care, as opposed to jumbled horrors such as Suicide Squad, are about the best moviegoers can hope for from major studios these days. And Birds of Prey, a bloody and goofy enterprise that brings a host of other female heroes into Harley’s orbit, just about clears that bar, coming off as fun and stupid rather than purely offensive like its predecessor. Yan—an emerging filmmaker whose 2018 debut Dead Pigs was never widely released in America—does her best to escape from the dour palette of past DC Comics movies, filling the screen with detail and color where she can. Robbie embraces the chipper, Looney Toons side of Harley, eschewing the moping loser who only had eyes for the Joker (or, as she put it, her “Puddin’”).

The screenplay, by Christina Hodson, loosely reminded me of High Fidelity, a masterpiece of breakup literature (and cinema) in which one big separation prompts the hero to analyze many of his past sins. After all, given Leto’s fetid rendering of the Joker, it’s hard to see his departure from Harley’s life as much of a loss in itself. But without her frightening boyfriend to back her up, Harley is forced to reckon with the gangsters and heavies who come out of the woodwork to punish her for her former misdeeds. Her biggest crime, it seems, has been obnoxiousness; Birds of Prey’s chief villain Roman Sionis, a. k. a. Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), seems to be after her simply because she’s annoyed him for years.

Robbie skillfully wields her character’s personality as a challenge to the audience. Rather than shy away from Harley’s absurd traits—her wince-inducing accent, her habit of talking to the camera—she dials them up, daring viewers to sympathize with a heroine who should by all means be banished to the dankest prison cell. Robbie is one of the most elemental movie stars to emerge in Hollywood’s last decade, and her natural charisma just about carries off the performance.

She also has the advantage of being pitted against Black Mask and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), a pair of repulsive antagonists who push each other to new heights of silliness whenever they share the screen. McGregor’s hatefulness is particularly lavish; he turns a B-list comic-book villain into a trust-fund gangster, a preening, velvet-suited club owner with delusions of Scarface grandeur. His vendetta against Harley serendipitously unites her with a group of similarly antiheroic women: the jaded cop Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), the vengeful, crossbow-wielding Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), the singer/bouncer Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), and the teenage pickpocket Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

Though all these characters are drawn, with varying degrees of faithfulness, from the Birds of Prey comic series, the film takes its time knitting their stories together, as Harley’s narration flits from plot to plot with chirpy capriciousness. The reliance on fourth-wall breaking humor and slow-motion, bone-crunching action seems indebted to Suicide Squad and its cynical, Deadpool-inspired ilk. Yan’s own flair as a storyteller is more noticeable in goofy asides: one action sequence functions as a visual ode to an egg sandwich, and Winstead’s Huntress reads every line with an exaggerated lack of self-awareness.