Watching Vick, I found it exceedingly difficult to quibble with the idea that its subject deserved a second chance to prove himself. There’s no doubt that the NFL’s failure to provide its biggest stars with sufficient support—such as preparing them for preposterous wealth and fame—is an ongoing dereliction. Nelson is an insightful, empathetic storyteller, and his analysis of Vick’s childhood in Newport News, Virginia (known colloquially as “Newport Nam” for its violence and its perilousness for young men), is full of context to explain how Vick got into trouble. “I can’t say it’s the safest place in the world,” Vick tells Nelson in one of several forthright interviews he sat down for. “But it’s home to me.” Vick’s mother was 17 when she gave birth to him, and his father was often absent because of drugs (in 2018, Michael Boddie was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a heroin-trafficking operation). Vick recalls, as a kid, watching dog fights while perched on the mailbox outside his house. The police would occasionally stop and “break it up a little bit,” he says, but for the most part they didn’t seem to care.

Vick’s uncommon talent, his effortless throwing ability combined with his dizzying speed, was obvious even in high school, where as many as 10 college football coaches came to watch him play each game. His high-school coach, Vick notes, insisted that he be recruited as a quarterback, in a system much more inclined to steer black players into different positions. (Nelson briefly explores the pernicious racism of a sport disinclined to put black players in leadership roles.) All the while, Nelson shows how the opportunities in front of Vick were countered by his intense attachment to the place where he grew up and the people he was closest to. When Vick finally chose to attend Virginia Tech, it was because of the school’s proximity to his home. One of his friends from Newport News, Quanis Phillips (the closest thing the documentary gets to an outright villain for the ways in which he seemed to assume Vick’s money and success for himself), even came with him, although he wasn’t enrolled as a student. “You don’t get to that point and then cut people off,” Vick explains. “I didn’t believe in it.”

By the time Vick was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001, he and Phillips had already decided to start breeding dogs, on a property he’d bought in Virginia explicitly for that purpose. “I grew up with a passion for dogs,” he says, a statement that Nelson fails to interrogate, given the facts that emerged later about what Vick had done to animals. And this is the biggest problem with Vick as a piece of cultural analysis: It never really tries to reconcile the brilliant, hubristic, untouchable Vick of Part 1 with the humbled, earnest, deeply sincere Vick of Part 2. One loves dogs; the other participated in their torture and execution. The striking evolution Vick seems to have undergone would have been well worth parsing, particularly given how thoughtfully the documentary illuminates the external factors surrounding the scandal: the racism of some commentators and protesters after he was arrested, and the cultural chasm between white people who were outraged at Vick’s abuse of dogs and black people who saw the latent hypocrisy of the things white people get outraged about. (“Kill a black man, everybody go home,” Steve Harvey said at the time. “You kill a dog, your ass got to go to jail.”)