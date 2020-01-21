Dramatizing economic differences has always been part of Schitt’s Creek’s repertoire, and Season 6 begins by thrusting David and Patrick into one of the most stratified arenas possible: wedding planning. Tellingly, the pair don’t falter, even in a high-stakes scenario. The first episode of the season finds David and Patrick scouting wedding venues. A stunning nearby estate ensorcels David, but it’s over-budget. After a series of comedic events reveal that a potential discount isn’t worth their time, Patrick suggests a more amenable location: the Rosebud Motel (formerly the Schitt’s Creek Motel), which the Rose family co-owns. On the surface, it’s an obvious logistical solution. But it also signals just how central Schitt’s Creek has become to David’s life: The motel that his dad co-manages, a site that was once a punchline to the whole Rose family’s existence, will now serve as the backdrop to one of the most important days in David’s life. It’s a colossal shift from the disdain with which David and Alexis regarded the town upon their arrival, and one that’s notably ushered in by the fiancé David met there.

Indeed, David’s connection with Patrick has deepened in tandem with his appreciation of Schitt’s Creek (a fact that’s made for convenient advertising for Season 6, too). Rose Apothecary, apart from being the business that introduced David to Patrick’s parents, rooted David in the town beyond the family’s forced relocation. Deciding to open—and co-run—a local boutique brought David closer to both Patrick and the community around them. The store’s place in their love story subtly reframes the class dynamics that first shaped David’s views of the town: His partner isn’t perfect for David in spite of their divergent backgrounds but because he’s the more grounded of the two. Schitt’s Creek doesn’t play up the differences in their sensibilities for cheap laughs, either. Yes, there are plenty of jokes about David’s Goop-adjacent proclivities, but none of them fits into predictable (and often gendered) narratives about romances across class lines. Neither does Schitt’s Creek tout wealth (current or past) and its attendant power as an inherently attractive trait.

While her brother’s arc is building toward a neat conclusion, Alexis is following a more circuitous path in Season 6. Her boyfriend, the veterinarian Ted (Dustin Milligan), is still away on a research trip to the Galápagos Islands, and her plans to meet him there have been stalled by an airline-ticket snafu. The mix up enables her to stick around and help organize David’s wedding and also forces her and Ted to be more creative about finding time together. Among the season’s most heartwarming moments is one in which Ted, having been unable to speak with Alexis because of a botched internet connection, surprises her with a dinner date on their anniversary—conducted via Skype. For Alexis, it’s not just a sweet gesture. It’s also a reminder that encouraging Ted to be the one to leave Schitt’s Creek first was the right choice, and that he’ll never be that far away from her or from the place where they fell in love.