As performance art, Beckham produced a masterpiece. He was roaring. He was brash. It was shocking. The bold nature of his conduct—intended to mock the NCAA’s amateurism rules on national television—ensured that the association (and, by extension, LSU) will exercise its power to send a message to others contemplating violations of this nature.

Because the NCAA depends on maintaining the status quo, it has gone to great lengths—through litigation, lobbying, and public-relations efforts—to convince the public and its member institutions (i.e. universities) that deviation from the amateurism model will result in the destruction of college sports. LSU dutifully issued a statement last week expressing its intent to cooperate with the NCAA in enforcing these rules, announcing the school’s intent to “rectify the situation.”

The NCAA reaps billions of dollars each year from television contracts for its sporting events, and profits from those and other lucrative partnerships are distributed to member institutions. Those funds provide a significant boost to academic programs across the country, but a good chunk of the money is poured back into the athletic programs. Schools often funnel that money toward huge salaries to attract the best coaching talent and to create state-of-the-art facilities to distinguish themselves to recruits. Clemson’s head coach, Dabo Swinney, earned more than $9 million this season—more than most NFL head coaches—while LSU’s head coach, Ed Orgeron, earned nearly $6 million (including a $500,000 bonus for winning the championship). Clemson announced late in 2019 that it would undertake a substantial renovation of its football stadium at a cost of almost $70 million. Similarly, LSU recently unveiled a $28 million upgrade to its football facilities. If these teams had to share their NCAA money with players, they likely wouldn’t be able to afford all of these luxuries.

Can the players push back against a possible NCAA order to return the Beckham money? In theory, yes. But they would more than likely be deterred. The NCAA has the power to declare the players ineligible for future competition, and a high-level college football player surely stands to gain more than a wad of cash from Beckham in terms of athletic development, exposure to pro scouts, and reputation-building. Even if a single player refused to return the money (such as the Heisman winner Joe Burrow, whose NCAA eligibility has ended), the NCAA may choose to punish the entire LSU program for its “failure to monitor” violations of the amateurism rules. Most likely, the LSU players will be persuaded to forfeit the cash. Thus, with a healthy dose of institutional pressure, they will presumably join the long list of athletes forced to bend under the power of an amateurism model that has become unmoored from common sense, fairness, and consistency.