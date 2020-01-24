In the film’s depiction of the era during which most of South America was governed by U.S.-backed, anti-communist military regimes, Bergoglio watches as priests are murdered and dissidents are hauled away. As the leader of the Jesuit order, he hides books that might appear too Marxist or too Freudian. One of those texts is by Hélder Câmara, the Brazilian archbishop who stood up to the dictatorship in his own country, railing publicly against human-rights abuses until the country transitioned back to democracy. Bergoglio instead cooperates with the Argentine junta in order to protect his priests. It doesn’t work—at least, it doesn’t work well enough. Under the rule of dictatorial men, he learns, even those who do everything right still have their loved ones thrown into the sea. Two Jesuits are imprisoned and tortured. Esther Ballestrino, a close friend of Bergoglio’s, is disappeared. Bergoglio is wracked with guilt for decades, and believes that as a result of his past failures, he can never be pope.

Read: The new authoritarians are waging war on women

The scenes depicting Bergoglio’s experiences during this period are central to the story, providing a subtle but powerful rebuke of violent authoritarianism—Bolsonarismo in particular. Brazil’s Bolsonaro is probably the most extreme of the world’s new crop of elected right-wing authoritarians: His political life is best understood as the reincarnation of the ideology that powered Cold War dictatorships like Argentina’s. As a young congressman, he said that Brazil “will only change, unfortunately, after starting a civil war here, and doing the work the dictatorship didn’t do: killing some 30,000 people.” He added, “If some innocents die, that’s just fine.” In 2016, he thrust himself into the center of South American politics by dedicating his vote to impeach the left-leaning President Dilma Rousseff to the colonel who oversaw her torture. Meirelles has called Bolsonaro “a moron.” By featuring texts by progressive, Catholic, anti-dictatorship authors, and building a story around overcoming the legacy that Bolsonaro’s government celebrates, The Two Popes makes a much more serious point: that rejecting Bolsonarismo, in whatever form it takes around the world, is morally liberating.