Read: The facts and fictions of Harvey Weinstein’s arrest

People of the State of New York v. Harvey Weinstein, which will hear opening statements this morning and is expected to span many weeks, will be in one way a test of facts: A jury, its members selected last week, will decide whether Weinstein raped a woman who has chosen to stay anonymous and whether he assaulted Mimi Haleyi, a former Weinstein Company employee. (Weinstein has denied ever engaging in nonconsensual sexual encounters.)

But the Weinstein trial will also be, as such exercises always are, a test of sympathies. A small number of the women whose allegations against the former producer cannot be charged as crimes, because of statutes of limitation, will testify at the trial as “prior bad acts” witnesses. And Weinstein’s defense, for its part, will very likely make use of a strategy that is common precisely because it is effective: attempting to discredit the women who speak out against him on the stand, portraying them as venal and/or vengeful and/or confused. Weinstein’s lawyers may well attempt to argue that alleged sexual abuse, committed in the shadows, is in the end a Rashomonic reality: Who can know, when she says one thing and he says another, what is finally true?

Weinstein’s most recent public appearances, though—appearances that put the pain in “sympathy campaign”—suggest an additional tactic at play: an attempt to shift the focus away from the women and toward the accused. Weinstein-in-pain, as a figure in the trial, suggests an effort to transfer the terms from what Harvey Weinstein is alleged to have done to what Harvey Weinstein is alleged to have felt: sorrow, fear, bewilderment, despair. (Regret does not, however, seem to be one of the emotions that have visited Harvey Weinstein as he has awaited his trial: “He thinks he’s the victim,” a friend of the mogul told the Times. “He doesn’t blame himself for anything.”)

The women may have suffered, Weinstein’s pain allows, but so has Weinstein himself. After all this time and all he has lost, his pain argues, perhaps he has suffered enough.

Read: Harvey Weinstein and the power of celebrity exceptionalism

Pain is a canny argument, because pain is unfalsifiable. Pain is relatable, and it is powerful. A year and a half ago, Christine Blasey Ford, the research psychologist, told the U.S. Senate in measured tones about the facts of an evening as she recalled them. Brett Kavanaugh, fighting for a job but also for a birthright, countered with anger and indignation and torment and tears, making his own kind of theater. Kavanaugh won the argument that day, in the eyes of the only jury that mattered. Trials are emotional things. And the Weinstein trial will likely carry yet more reminders that, in a country that claims all to be equal in the eyes of the law, some are more equal than others.