Spencer Kornhaber: This is a show in which characters repeatedly get their memories wiped, environments get “rebooted,” and the action rarely stays put in one plane of existence for long. With all that constant change, it must be a challenge to keep the audience grounded with the visuals.

Adam Rowe: Season 3 was so adventurous and fun and was moving around a lot. And Season 4 was interesting and beautiful, but it’s a totally different show, because [the characters] are not moving like they were in 3. This season we were doing a lot of things that were established in Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3: It was like a greatest hits. We were pulling out a lot of things from storage, or reaching around to find the thing that was lost in Season 2, or we were like, “Oh, okay, we gotta remake this.”

The backlot at Universal is our Good Place, or our Good Place–slash–Medium Place depending on how specific a viewer wants to be. We loved that backlot [whose look was originally conceived by Schur and the production designer Dan Bishop]. When you’re designing the world where the show could live infinitely, it’s a really wonderful, exciting feeling, but also: What kind of commitments are you making? The other thing is that because it got rebooted all the time, if there was something that never worked or that [the show’s team] didn’t use, they could always dump it and start a new thing.

So in Season 3, I don’t think they ever thought the backlot was going to come back. When [Michael’s neighborhood] got destroyed, we all thought that was it. And in between Season 2 and Season 3, there was a commercial that filmed back there that redid that area. In Season 3 [for the finale], when they said we were going to the backlot, we said, “How are we gonna put this back together?” Thankfully we were able to. But we also changed some things that are fun for audience members. If they look at the area that would be to the left of Yogurt Yoghurt Yogurté, there’s several restaurants, and they changed all the time. They were yogurt, and they were Mediterranean, then changed to Italian—like Lasagne Come Out Tomorrow.

Kornhaber: A joke like “Lasagne Come Out Tomorrow” is exactly what people love about the show. I think back to when one of the show’s writers, Megan Amram, tweeted out the list of food puns she came up with for one episode. Are you trying to just literally translate such jokes visually? Do you have to worry about not distracting from the punch line?

Rowe: I would say 85 to 90 percent of the text jokes, we get from the writing department, and then we enhance them. The best one was Cowboy Skyscraper. That was in Season 3, when we were making an Outback Steakhouse–style restaurant, but it would be an Australia-looking-at-America restaurant as opposed to an America-looking-at-Australia restaurant. So that title gave us a lot to go off of.

We knew we wanted to do some kind of diorama or vignette. Mike Schur was like, “Okay, let’s make a Mount Rushmore with Judge Judy’s and David Hasselhoff’s faces on it.” I really wanted Kermit to be on there, but I don’t think Kermit made it. You had props making ultimate Bloody Marys out of an entire roast chicken balancing on top of a glass. We had to make all the menus, and a very large compliment to the graphic artist is that we make this menu—which we barely have time to see [on camera]—and then Kristen Bell’s putting it on her Instagram and people are loving it.