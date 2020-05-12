I was born in 1966. I shouldn’t admit this, because age discrimination for older women searching for work, as I now am, is real. This makes me, at 54, one of the oldest of the Gen Xers. Like many in my generation, I have spent the past 32 years hopping over the Frogger logs of an unforgiving gig economy. The sociologist Allison Pugh has dubbed this the “tumbleweed society,” in which “job insecurity is rampant and widely seen as inevitable.” If COVID-19 can be said to have any upsides, it is that its devastating economic ravages have finally unmasked the truth of late-stage American capitalism: It is a system in which every worker is as expendable as every shareholder is sacrosanct.

At 3 p.m., having regained my composure, I clicked on the Zoom link. A Doom link, I thought, as my image appeared vertically between the CEO’s and our head of HR’s. In Brady Bunch terms, I’d be Alice, my boss would be Carol, and our head of HR would be Mike.

“I’m so sorry,” my boss said. Her eyes watered anew. She had made this same call several times over the course of that day: seven times out of a staff of 44, so a 16 percent reduction in headcount. Many of us let go that day were among the higher earners, meaning our loss would allow more runway for the company than if they’d dismissed those earning less. In the end, with venture-capital belts tightening and deals falling through left and right because of the virus, the company’s survival was all about runway. I understood this, even if it pained me to accept it.

“I’m so sorry, too,” I said, choking back my own tears. “But this is an unprecedented time, and I get it. Are you okay? I’m worried about you.”

Hyper-empathy, my last shrink once labeled this propensity of mine to avoid my own pain by over-identifying with the pain of others: a trait that is simultaneously both self-protective and self-destructive. Were we not in a pandemic, I might have fought harder. Been angrier. Demanded more severance. Then again, were the economy not evaporating, I would not have been laid off. I had to keep reminding myself of this fact. Plus I was being offered the chance to keep working on a contract basis, with reduced hours, so I am in better shape than most. “When this pandemic is over, do you imagine me coming back as a full-time employee?” I asked.

Absolutely, my boss said. Her pained expression was hurting me. In fact, being fired over Zoom, without the normal visual cues and eye contact of in-person communication, only magnified the surreality of the moment. I found the whole experience of managing the disembodied pain of others emotionally draining. “Zoom fatigue,” it’s been dubbed, this simulacrum of human interaction in which we’re all now living. Had the three of us been sitting in a room in person while I was getting fired, instead of floating along as lifeless pixels on a screen, the pain I knew each of us was feeling in that moment––yes, even our head of HR, who spoke touching words about my work and value––might have seemed equally shared. Instead it felt as if I was taking it all on myself.