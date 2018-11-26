Venture capitalists have already invested nearly $8 billion into developing countries (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, and Pakistan) in the first 10 months of 2018, a 40 percent increase from all of 2017, according to data from the investment analytics platform Pitchbook. “More venture capital is going to the developing world because that's where the growth opportunity is,” Dave Richards, a managing partner at Capria, an emerging-market investment firm, told me. Richards believes that burgeoning tech ecosystems in the developing world, and the millions of potential customers there, have made it an attractive place to invest. Now that prominent venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and private-equity firms like TPG have started investing in emerging markets, other early-stage investors are following suit.

Still, venture capital investment into these developing countries only accounts for some 3 percent of all venture capital money invested in 2018, compared to a little over 1 percent a decade ago. Despite more venture capital being invested into the developing world, there are also significantly fewer deals: The boom has been led by an increase in so-called megarounds of $100 million dollars or more, mostly in India and Brazil. (Investment in Chinese companies has also ballooned, so much so that China has surpassed North America in venture capital investment so far in 2018.)

“Investing in emerging markets is still associated with considerable risk,” Joelle Sostheim, a venture-capital analyst at Pitchbook, told me.“[I]nvestment tends to go to the places where investors have some on-the-ground knowledge.”

In 2010, when Qasim and Ali first came up with the idea to sell shoes online, they couldn’t afford to set up their own website. They spent their mornings passing a single laptop back and forth at a local Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC had the best WiFi) to build the website, apply to local business competitions, their afternoons working with local craftsmen to perfect the shoes’ designs, and their evenings reading back issues of Harvard Business Review to “learn how business worked.”

Their first success came in 2011, when P@SHA Social Innovation Fund, a Google-backed grant program for Pakistani entrepreneurs, awarded them $10,000. “It was the worst pitch I had ever seen,” William Fitzgerald, a former Google policy and communications lead who saw their application after they were awarded the grant, said. But he was impressed by their determination. They wanted to create a product from the ground up, and lift up their countrymen in the process.