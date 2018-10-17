Read: The Swiss secret to jump-starting your career

When my parents bought an apartment building on Henry Street, my mom started running the Florentine School out of the storefront space. She was selling upright pianos, and people would come to Chinatown, buy a piano and take it back to Long Island, or Brooklyn, or wherever. In the back, there were two rooms for piano lessons. Then that grew pretty quickly to the point where there were a couple hundred students, with three to five classes going on at a single time—classes, not even private lessons. There were so many parents, and kids, and class after class coming and going. That’s how I grew up.

This was before cellphones, so if I was around home or the music school, I would be sent to run messages between the office and the violin studio—letting teachers know when students had canceled.

My main instrument is the viola, but I started on the violin at a Florentine class when I was almost 3 years old. My mom had a friend who was teaching a class that had a no-show, so she said, “Okay, just try this out.” I ended up staying in the lesson for 30 minutes. My dad heard about it and said, “You’re such a pushy mother!”

From then on, I was taking lessons and also participating with my siblings and my dad in the Yamaha music-curriculum courses. Eventually, our teacher at Florentine let us go out beyond the school because we didn’t have a symphony or an orchestra at Florentine. We ended up at the Manhattan School of Music. That was the end of my time as a music student at the Florentine, but after that, I would help out as an assistant for concerts. In college I would fill in if they needed a substitute, teach a violin class here and there. I would help the teachers coach in larger ensemble classes. As I got older, my responsibilities got bigger. I would fix up our student database, or maintain our billing systems, make brochures and printouts.

I think children in family businesses naturally become management consultants for their parents, when they hear and see the different issues that the business is going through. Like, you see these black-and-white Xeroxed brochures, and at some point, you’re like, this can be better. And you throw in your two cents, and then it gets better, and then you get more involved, and that’s how it goes.

In 2001, I went away to college, and then to grad school, and then after that to a public-interest fellowship in Chicago. Obama was just elected; I was looking at all my options in the nonprofit world. I was looking around at my peers and the different ways that they were getting involved with civic society. I remember a friend who took an entry-level job at a nonprofit telling me about how her organization was so underfunded and under-resourced that she was using a filing cabinet as a desk. I started thinking about my family’s business, and about how that basic work had already been done. I thought, rather than trying to figure out budget-line items for furniture, I could start this work more quickly from home.