Cynthia, 30, is a designer, and splits her time between creating and selling dim-sum-themed art, and helping out with marketing and design at her parents’ restaurant.

Editor's Note: This article is part of an oral-history series where Aaron Reiss interviewed the young-adult sons and daughters of Chinatown shopkeepers about how they are helping to keep their families’ businesses alive.

Cynthia Koo, a 30-year-old designer, uses her marketing and art expertise to help manage an Instagram presence and an English-language website for her family’s Cantonese restaurant, Oriental Garden: “I don’t speak Chinese, and the register system is all in Chinese. But I’ve helped in other ways.”

I spoke with Koo in the Spring of 2018. Below is our conversation lightly edited for clarity.

When I was a kid, all of our family celebrations would be here at the restaurant. I spent a lot of time after school here, and at the garment factory where my mother worked. It probably wasn’t up to code, but the children of the other seamstresses would all be there. We would run around, play in the fabric.

When I was born, my father was just a waiter at Oriental Garden. Actually, he’s worked his way all the way up from busboy to part-owner. And now my mother helps out here, too. She’s always managed the books, but now she helps behind the register as well.

I’ve never been able to do that—I don’t speak Chinese and the register system is all in Chinese. But I’ve helped in other ways. We’ll have family dinner once a week, and things just come up in conversation. My dad will run through the difficulties they are dealing with, and I’ll find ways to help.

Like, over the years, we’ve gotten press inquiries in English, but he doesn’t know how exactly how to handle them. Maybe he isn’t sure what they are asking, or how to respond. Language is hard in general. He’s also having me take the food-safety certificate classes so that I can liaise with the health-inspector authorities. The rules are really hard to decipher, and every time they get a point off, my dad is really anxious.