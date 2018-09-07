“The program’s not intended to say ‘You don’t need a four-year degree’ to everyone,” explains Ginsburg. “At the same time, there are other jobs where you don’t need a four-year degree to be successful. The ultimate goal is to make sure that kids are looking at their educational and career options and asking if that pathway puts them into a career that takes them into the middle class and beyond.”

Expanding apprenticeship in the United States is the rare policy proposal that garners bipartisan support. Earlier this month, Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a National Council of the American Worker, which will be tasked with, among other things, increasing apprenticeships in the United States; scholars and politicians across the political spectrum have also expressed support for the concept.

There’s good reason for this broad support. While apprenticeship remains quite rare in the United States, evaluations of existing programs have documented impressive results. One evaluation of registered apprenticeship programs in the U.S. estimated that participants who complete their programs will earn about $240,000 more than non-participants over the course of a career. Studies conducted in the U.S. and elsewhere have found meaningful benefits for society and employers, as well.

There are, however, limitations to apprenticeship. The most common critique of apprenticeship—and work-based and vocational learning in general—concerns what’s known as “skill portability,” or whether the specialized expertise learned in a given apprenticeship is applicable in other industries or with other employers. If Roueche chooses to forgo college and later wants to leave HomeAdvisor, or move to a different state, will his apprenticeship experience be valued by employers?

“In a world where the sectors are dynamic, and a sector that’s in high demand today might not even be around tomorrow, there’s a danger in specializing,” Holzer, the Georgetown professor, said. “What you really hope for is that whatever sub-B.A. credentials people get, that they are portable ... at a minimum across firms, and ideally even across sectors and industries.”

CareerWise’s advocates note they are aware of these concerns and have incorporated a number of elements—namely, debt-free college credit and an industry-recognized credential—that researchers believe can help mitigate these effects. “At the end of the program, this kid has gone through the apprenticeship, and he has the choice,” Hickenlooper told me. “He can keep making money with this credential, or he can go to college with a year’s credit.” He adds, “not only does he not have any debt, he’s probably got $10,000 to $15,000 in the bank.” Colin Dean, a classmate of Roueche’s and a co-apprentice at HomeAdvisor, told me, “In high school, you learn a lot of skills that don’t really apply to real life right now, but here I’m learning real-life skills that I can use now. Also, compared to high school, I get paid.”