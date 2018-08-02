Fadulu: Did you know all along that this was a story you wanted to write?

Shetterly: Yes and no. The genesis of the story really came out of a conversation that my husband and I had with my father. We were visiting my parents in December of 2010. My dad was talking about some of the women he had worked with. The facts of the story I knew growing up, because I knew what my father did. But it never really occurred to me to ask why there were so many women when I got to NASA to visit my dad at work. There were always women there, there were black women there. It was just part and parcel of my perception of what NASA was. There were black people, there were scientists, they did the scientific work and that was the nature of the thing. It was really that moment [in 2010] that called into question my understanding of that entire thing. Why the hell were there black women at Langley in the segregated south in the ’50s? How did they get there? Where did they come from?

The larger story of social mobility and work identity and race and gender—I think that is the story that has interested me forever. It's part of the reason why I went to work on Wall Street, which was something I wanted to do from the time I was really young. Writing Hidden Figures, for me, was a way of helping myself understand a lot of those things that I've always been trying to understand.

Fadulu: Did you write as a kid?

Shetterly: I did write as a kid. I've got this book of poetry that I wrote. A lot of times there were things that were part of a school project that I would turn into some elaborate thing, writing this whole kind of high-school soap opera.

I was always a good writer. I was a hugely voracious reader. I read everything, absolutely everything, and enjoyed it. I never knew that there was a possibility that one could be a professional writer. The idea that you could be a scientist—well, I totally understood that, because I grew up around scientists and engineers. You could be an English professor, an academic. There were a lot of things I had exposure to, but supporting yourself as a writer wasn’t really something I knew about as a kid.

Fadulu: You always wanted to work on Wall Street?

Shetterly: That was the core mission. Did you ever read the book The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin? I loved this book, partially because the protagonist was an adolescent girl whose name was Turtle Wexler, and she was into the stock market. I think I read this book when I was 8 or 9 years old. I was like, “Oh my God, the stock market thing, that’s what I want to do.” It totally captivated my sensibility. I started keeping track of selected stocks from the New York Stock Exchange. This was the 1980s. Wall Street was big in the ’80s.

Fadulu: Was working on Wall Street turn out the way you expected?

Shetterly: In a lot of ways. One of them was the excitement of Wall Street. And, of course, to be young in New York, that was very exciting—to be in a place where I wasn’t the only nerdy black woman.