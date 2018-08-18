While many classmates at her New York City private school spend the summer at sleepaway camp, Brie Friedman, 15 years old, told me that she would rather learn to encrypt a file or dismantle a computer’s hardware to peek inside. So for the past six summers, she’s attended iD Tech’s NYU program to build on her interests in math, science, and tech. Friedman, who wore a charcoal-colored hoodie that morning, told me that last summer, she modeled a white miniature computer and used the camp’s 3D printer to create a physical version that now lives on her desk at home. This summer, she’s enrolled in the full seven weeks of iD Tech programs on offer.

Friedman’s mother, Wendi Friedman Tush, who runs a New York branding consultancy, acknowledged that the camp is expensive, but says she found it comparable to some other summer options like sleepaway camp. She credits iD Tech with helping her daughter, who is dyslexic, channel what had been an early interest in playing video games into an aptitude and passion for computer science. “It’s given her a whole new set of skills,” she says.

Pete Ingram-Cauchi, iD Tech’s CEO, says that the summer programs help ignite early interest in children who might one day go on to consider a career in STEM. “We’re trying to create the next generation in the pipeline of these tech-savvy kids,” he says.

That pipeline, though, has traditionally been leaky for low-income students. In general, the weeks of summer break between school years tend to exacerbate achievement gaps between students from affluent and poor families. While students across the board lose about a month’s worth of the previous year’s lessons, students from lower-income families tend to slip further than their wealthier classmates, who are more likely to attend enrichment programs or benefit from more frequent adult supervision. While there are plenty of free online coding classes, in-person programs aren’t as accessible: Free and low-cost coding camps run by nonprofits like Girls Who Code and Kode With Klossy tend to be reserved for girls, and are often oversubscribed.

In the absence of widespread coding instruction in schools, some educators and activists are expressing concerns about a system where expensive summer programs, available to the privileged few, serve as on-ramps to early computer-science proficiency, and ultimately, technology jobs. That prospect is particularly worrisome in a sector where women and some minorities have been underrepresented. Women make up 24 percent of people in computing occupations, according to an analysis of 2017 data from Code.org. About 8 percent of computing employees are black, and 7 percent are Hispanic.

“At a time when Americans worry about opportunity and the ‘American Dream,’ there is no better equalizer than computer science,” Hadi Partovi, the CEO of Code.org, says. “The idea that it would be limited to elite summer camps is just un-American.”