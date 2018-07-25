One sees the admen’s point. Trump’s message—online, in person, in her books—is one of constant, indefatigable self-improvement: “We’re training for marathons and learning to code. We’re planning adventures with our kids and weekend getaways with our friends,” she writes in her book. Whatever one thinks of this approach to life—we are, are we?—Trump has been an exemplar of it. There’s nothing wrong with being good at multitasking, except when one of your tasks is to profit from a Trump-branded business, and another is to help run a Trump-branded White House. Trump made her first high-profile faux pas as the president’s daughter days after Donald Trump won the election, in November 2016, when she appeared on 60 Minutes wearing a $10,800 gold-and-diamond bangle from her own jewelry line, and, a day later, her brand’s marketing department sent an email blast publicizing the bracelet’s cameo.

Abigail Klem, the president of the Ivanka Trump brand, blamed a “well-intentioned marketing employee.” Trump’s company issued an apology, and then, soon after, got caught up in another series of ethical mishaps. A hashtag campaign called #GrabYourWallet had been urging people to boycott retailers that sold Trump family–connected goods. People particularly targeted Nordstrom for stocking the Ivanka Trump brand, and by February 2017, Nordstrom had dropped the line, a decision it described as being “based on the brand’s performance.” Soon, President Trump was tweeting that Nordstrom had treated his daughter “so unfairly,” and his adviser Kellyanne Conway was telling viewers of Fox News to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff,” adding, “I’m going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody; you can find it online.” To avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, Ivanka Trump had earlier handed day-to-day control of her brand to Klem and in March 2017 transferred its assets to a trust, but, according to The Wall Street Journal, she still received certain financial information and a share of the company’s profits. Now, with the closure of her company, Ivanka Trump’s working-woman brand has been further fractured.

All this comes at a moment when the line between politics and culture, if there ever was one, has utterly vanished. Corporations have demonstrated that they are susceptible to hashtag campaigns and public outcry. Ordinary people continue to leverage this fact to get attention for the causes that stir them, and the fallout is often swift. See also: ABC’s cancellation of Roseanne Barr’s TV show due to a racist tweet she posted about a former Obama adviser, and the departures of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, and Kenneth C. Frazier, the CEO of Merck, from Donald Trump’s business councils, in response, respectively, to the president’s withdrawal from the Paris climate-change agreement and his lukewarm response to the violent white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville.