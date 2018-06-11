Businesses can claim the tax credit if they are working to develop new, improved, or technologically advanced products or trade processes. Created as a temporary incentive for two years, the credit was extended repeatedly by Congress until it became permanent in 2015. (The credit was briefly in jeopardy during the tax-bill negotiations last year, but the final version preserved its benefits.) Most U.S. states, too, now offer tax incentives for research and development.

In the 1980s, this stimulus induced companies to innovate and catch up to their foreign competitors, according to the economists who co-authored the recent study: Ufuk Akcigit of the University of Chicago, Sina T. Ates of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, and Giammario Impullitti of the University of Nottingham. They describe how, in the second half of the 1970s, U.S. manufacturing productivity was lagging behind that of other advanced economies, and technological competition from Japan, Germany, and France was increasing. While U.S. residents filed 70 percent of patent applications in the United States in 1975, that share had fallen to closer to 60 percent by 1981.

Then, as now, “there was concern that the U.S. was losing leadership,” Akcigit told me. It could have just isolated itself from the world economy. “But instead, the U.S. decided to subsidize its industries quite strongly.” International competition, according to Akcigit and his colleagues, has two playing fields: a company’s home market and its foreign markets. In open economies, companies first have to push hard to improve their productivity and quality of goods, or they will be vulnerable to foreign competitors encroaching on their turf. Second, large businesses can gain share in foreign markets.

In the absence of tariffs, research and development subsidies will encourage companies to make long-term investments to improve their competitive position at home and abroad, the researchers find. After the creation of the federal and state R&D tax credits, U.S. businesses began to catch up to their foreign counterparts; the intensity of their research spending increased, and, after continuing to fall for a few more years, their share of patent applications rebounded by the mid-1990s to above 60 percent.

Akcigit and his co-authors find that economies benefit more in the long run by subsidizing innovation than by stifling trade. Having recently visited Germany, Akcigit cited the rivalry between BMW and Tesla as an example of international competition pressuring companies to develop new products. BMW felt the pressure on the market when Tesla came along, he said. “Now they are pushing hard for electric cars. The consumers are benefiting from it: The price of electric cars will come down.”

Why, though, do businesses need subsidies? The research-and-development tax credit has been controversial at times, with some economists arguing that businesses would have made the investments anyway. But R&D spending has an uncertain payoff, Akcigit argues, and new products and business processes benefit all of society, not just the company that creates them. His research shows that subsidies induce businesses to invest more in long-term innovation than they would have otherwise.