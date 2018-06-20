Lazarus: What was it like being Dorothy and, moreover, a sister?

Courtesy of Nancy Bancroft

Bancroft: I did parish work—like social work. I visited the sick and people at home. The whole focus was on God, not to have distractions. If a priest couldn’t accompany you, you couldn’t go out. Your friends couldn’t visit. You got mail once a month. I was also taking night courses and was a teaching assistant at a grammar school.

For several years, you make vows for one year: “This is the life I am choosing for one year.” Then the expectation is to make final vows. It’s like marriage, so you commit forever.

I spent seven years wrestling. Throughout, it was a struggle: I didn’t feel ready to commit, but didn’t feel confident that I should leave. I prayed constantly, asking God, “Do you want me to stay in or go out?”

Lazarus: What eventually pushed you to leave?

Bancroft: I liked the camaraderie and community, but the world was changing. The women’s movement made a difference because men could share in the housework and home chores.

Hormones also! Both sexual hormones and maternal instincts were raging. My friends were getting married. Every month I was falling in love with someone else. I saw only cute babies and was tempted to steal a few. It wasn’t a constant thing, but when the time came for final vows, I knew it was time to leave.

Lazarus: You’d been living in a convent for seven years. Did you experience culture shock?

Bancroft: It was like Rip Van Winkle waking up. People were smoking pot and sexually promiscuous. Everything was open. It was a huge shock. My life had been pretty sheltered from the drug culture and free love. I found a lot of that culture shallow and boring. I did miss the closeness of community life, and there was a depth of experience in religious life. Intentional communities are about more than sex, marriage, and poverty.

Lazarus: Being a nun is often described as a calling. Of course, these “calls” can change. What was that shift like?

Bancroft: It was scary to go, because I had had an identity. And I didn’t have a good self-image as a woman. I feared I’d be alone the rest of my life, but I just knew I had to go. The peace was stronger than the fear, even if they both were there.

Lazarus: Logistically, what did you do after you left the convent?

Bancroft: I went to live with my parents. They did the best they could to make me comfortable in their home. Then I lived with my girlfriend. I worked nights. I didn’t have to answer to anyone, or ask anyone for permission. I had to start learning how to pay bills. How to shop. I smoked pot and drank alcohol when I went out with the people I worked with—this was the culture, and this was what people did to socialize. It was strange. I enjoyed smoking pot. I didn’t like drinking. The struggle was how to be true to myself, open to how the world had changed, and find a compass that had a true north.