Lazarus: How did you deal with such emotional anguish while on the job, once you became a chaplain?

Spinella: None of us are getting out of here alive. I chose to work with people who were dying. You can choose to work with people who get better—and many chaplains do. A lot of my colleagues cannot be bedside with the dying. It is my calling.

You’re dealing with a lot of fear. I don’t shock easily. I’ve had a lot of therapy, and the training itself gets at your own issues. They make sure you are firm in your belief system. I was raised Catholic, and I’m now a Unitarian, which accepts all faiths: Buddhists, Muslims, people who don’t believe anything. The job is intense. It’s not for the faint of heart, but it was a good fit for me.

Lazarus: Did you have any idea you might lose your job?

Spinella: I was so blindsided. I had patients who were days away from death. Suddenly, they had to meet someone else. I asked, “Can I see this person one more time?” But no. It left my colleagues in a lurch. My team and I split patients across the county, and with me gone they couldn’t be as good a team for the whole area. It was a huge territory. Some days I would drive 100 miles round trip to see a patient.

Courtesy of Meg Spinella

Lazarus: How did you find out?

Spinella: It happened very quickly. At the time, I just accepted the reason they gave me, which was that “new management” told them they had to cut certain people. My boss was there, and someone from HR. To have another year or two doing the work I love would’ve been so different.

Lazarus: Do you remember what you felt when they told you?

Spinella: I was angry. It was horrible. I had to clean out my desk, and get that pathetic box of stuff—my pictures.

I couldn’t stop crying, and I am not a crier. My husband was worried about me. But when you are fortunate enough to find work that fits like a glove—and many, many people said that they could not do what I do—and then you lose that? I was in grief and shock. I loved my work, and I was attached to these people and wanted to do right by them. I wanted to say goodbye, so they would know it wasn’t my fault. I was brokenhearted. But I didn’t experience it as rejection as much as a system in such dysfunction.

Lazarus: Did your colleagues say anything?

Spinella: My hospice boss said, “We’ll give you a party.” I said, “Let’s not pretend, I don’t want cake.” Some of them wrote me notes, some called.

Lazarus: You still kept contact with your boss after being let go, right? What was that like?

Spinella: He was very sympathetic. We acknowledged my grief.

Lazarus: Was your family supportive?

Spinella: I’ve been with my husband since I was 18, so I had people who understood, as far as they could, what I was going through. He was a surgeon and got laid off, too. So did my sister, a nurse.

Lazarus: What did you do in the time after you lost your job?