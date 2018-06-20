Lazarus: Had you been at work when it happened?

Green: I was getting up to go to work, and, as I went to the bathroom, everything blacked out. I was essentially flatlined for like a minute. My fiancée—now my wife—heard the crash when I hit the floor.

It’s so weird to say—I saw what looked like a keyhole, and a lot of what I was seeing was this work, and I wasn’t happy. It put a lot of shit in perspective. I got shaken awake and was off to the hospital. The people at the ER said that if my wife wasn’t home, I would have died. But when I got out of the hospital, fresh out of surgery, I was still thinking about this job, and I realized it was driving me nuts. The stress at work was pretty much amplifying the issues going on in my body. Not to sound super corny, but I almost died. I had a second chance to get things right. And not to sound super Millennial, but if I am going to do something I better give a shit about it.

Lazarus: When did you know when you were going to quit?

Green: I was having panic attacks still. In this back-and-forth with a client over the smallest, cheapest ad, they wanted this in-depth animation, turned around in a day, and wanted changes, over and over and over, on very minute things. That ad took the cake. I felt dehumanized. In the midst of this, I realized that I was going to resign. I chatted my supervisor and asked, “Can we go over to the corner and talk?” I told her that I was putting in my two weeks.

My supervisor was understanding. We’d chatted out of and inside of work, and my bosses knew I was going in and out of the hospital. They understood I was different when I got back. So, it made the break kind of clean.

Lazarus: How did the stress you were experiencing at work figure in with other stresses in your life at the time?

Green: Before I quit, it was a dark time. My best friend was diagnosed with cancer, and it came back, and it rapidly tore him up, and he died. A couple weeks after that, my aunt—I was really close to her—she suddenly died as well. I was in a deep, dark depression, and tried to commit suicide. My wife said, “You should go to therapy.” I definitely give my therapist credit for seeing how [in addition to everything] a high-stress work environment may not be for me.

Lazarus: Did you already have a plan in place in place for what you'd do after you left?

Green: When I got back from the hospital, I started to build up a client base and give people a heads up, just to make sure I had a clean landing. I had a month’s worth of cash, and my wife was employed, so she was making money, but the day before I quit, the public radio station WBEZ offered me an assignment, so I had three months of padding.

Courtesy of James T. Green

Lazarus: What brought you to podcasting?

Green: I’d listened to podcasts as they had helped me feel less lonely. Essentially, when you are working in advertising and code, it’s time looking at a screen. The environment was also very cliquey, and it didn’t help that I was one of just a few black people on a predominantly white team. Podcasts felt like a kind of escape and it was a way to envelope myself in a world I wasn’t in. So, I wanted to try podcasting.