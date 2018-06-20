Catie Lazarus: Walk me through how you opened the bar. How’d you make the transition and get banks to underwrite you?

Delissa Reynolds: My boss at Citibank helped. I got a lot of support in how I presented my proposal and business plan. I’m so grateful to everyone who supported me.

It took time. I did a lot of homework to support the idea that a neighborhood meeting place would be of value when I put together my business plan. I knew the median income, how many kids went to public school, and how many families owned their homes—and [this area has] one of the highest rates of minority private-home ownership in New York. So, I went to a couple banks and I got turned down.

Eventually, I bought an apartment down the block, turned that around to use as collateral to get a loan, went to a community bank, and they gave me an SBA [Small Business Administration] loan to open the bar.

Lazarus: How many people did you employ?

Reynolds: Anywhere from six to 12 people. We struggled every day to make sure our bills were paid on time and cover our staff. You make do; you just don’t pay yourself.

Lazarus: Ironically, your bar, plus affordable rents and access to the subway, was pivotal in making this location enticing to developers, buyers, and renters, many of whom may not have known or cared what the neighborhood was like 20 years ago.

Reynolds: When I first moved here, people wouldn’t visit. I couldn’t order a pizza or any deliveries on certain streets because the delivery people got robbed.

Lazarus: But your bar kept drawing a diverse crowd even while the neighborhood gentrified.

Reynolds: People don’t realize how diverse this neighborhood really was culturally, socially, economically—artists, actors, Caribbean and African American, white. Our client base was that cross-section, and it’s shifted a lot, but, for the most part, it’s always been a 23-to-91 age range, and everything in between.

When I’d started to notice the shift in demographics, I didn’t want to sit on the sideline and be marginalized. I didn’t want to be excluded from this neighborhood’s evolution.

My neighbors and I turned around a pretty desolate block, in what was considered one of the worst neighborhoods in the nation, and created a point of reference for others to come. It’s now a prime location. Why shouldn’t I benefit from it? Why should somebody else? So, it’s a question of ownership and who deserves ownership.

Lazarus: Your bar was more of a local favorite than a bougie or hipster joint, but it also wasn't a dive bar. Did your bar shutter because you couldn’t compete with the onslaught of upscale new bars or due to other financial issues?

Reynolds: No. We had a good year. I couldn’t get a mortgage [preapproved] in time [to buy the building, and by then it was under contract with someone else].