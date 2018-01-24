On Tuesday, the Senate quickly and easily made Jerome Powell the 16th head of the Federal Reserve Board with an 84 to 13 vote. Powell will officially begin his stint as the leader of the nation’s central bank in February.

The speed and ease of the confirmation of Trump’s nominee isn’t much of a surprise: Selecting Powell, instead of more conservative or hawkish options such as Kevin Warsh and John Taylor, was seen as a sensible compromise that could ensure a swift and painless vote. Powell offers qualifications that appease both the GOP and Democrats: He’s a moderate Republican with a track record as a Fed governor of supporting the previous Fed chair (and Obama appointee) Janet Yellen, while remaining open to the idea of deregulation, according to statements he’s made in the past—a key Trump goal.

Tuesday’s uneventful path to confirmation stands in stark contrast to Yellen’s experience in 2013. After harsh criticism from many Senate Republicans, mostly centering on concerns that she would keep interest rates low, Yellen was confirmed with a much narrower margin: 56 to 26. While few Senators spoke up against Powell during his hearing, Senator Elizabeth Warren, who cast a dissenting vote along with eight other Democrats, expressed concern about the nominee’s willingness “roll back critical rules that help guard against another financial crisis.”

Powell’s ascent to the Fed’s top job is a departure from historical norms in a few notable ways. Trump’s choice to replace Yellen with Powell marks the first time in modern history that a Fed chair who completed her first term wasn’t offered a second. The departure is even more striking given the fairly bipartisan assessment that the economy has consistently strengthened—with a historic period of job growth, falling unemployment, and increasing GDP—under Yellen’s tenure.