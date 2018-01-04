Mick Mulvaney intends to make all the drama surrounding his appointment as interim director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau worth it. One of Mulvaney’s first orders as interim director was to freeze hiring, rulemaking, and regulatory actions for 30 days. That’s fairly standard practice for leadership changes in federal agencies amid a party transition. But in the past few weeks, Mulvaney’s orders have started to extend beyond the ordinary due diligence. In addition to plans for scrutinizing the agency’s budget, the temporary hiring freeze has become indefinite, though in December the acting-director mentioned plans to bring on several political staffers in order to give “professional staff here ... a better feel for where the administration wants to take the bureau.” Senator Elizabeth Warren has criticized those hires as a move to politicize an independent agency. The changes that Mulvaney is instituting also include slowing down the implementation of new rules, a moratorium on collecting identifying information that could tie individuals to the financial data gathered by the agency, and tweaks to the agency’s mission statement add up to a reorientation that could fundamentally have a big impact on the Bureau and the work it does. (The Bureau didn’t respond to a request for comment)

At the end of 2017, Mulvaney ordered a delay to the implementations of the Bureau’s prepaid card rules, which was set to go into effect in April, and would have forced financial institutions to limit customer’s losses in the event of a lost or stolen card, to provide easily accessible account information, and to look into and resolve transaction and account errors. The rule would have put significantly more pressure on the operators of such cards to provide accountability and risk management. In a statement that gave few specifics about what changes would be made, or when final implementation might occur, the Bureau wrote, “The Bureau expects, based on its review of the comments received, to further extend the effective date of the 2016 rule.” Though the prepaid rule was finalized in 2016, implementation had been slowed as the agency sought comment for ways to improve it, and address concerns from the financial industry. In June, the agency asked for some specific feedback regarding tweaking the rules in order to prevent fraudulent claims, and to provide more clarity on how prepaid debit cards could be used in digital wallets. On the same day that it announced a slowdown of prepaid implementation, the agency also announced that it was paring back requirements for the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, which was put in place in 1975 and the authority to make rules related to the Act was transferred to the CFPB via the Dodd Frank Act. In 2015, the Bureau set out to update what is known as Regulation C, the provision that governs how information on mortgages is collected, reported, and disclosed. And soon after, the Bureau began toying with the idea of changing and clarifying some of Regulation C’s requirements. As of the first of the year, the agency will no longer ask financial institutions to resubmit erroneous data unless the errors were of material importance, and it won’t assess financial penalties for incorrect data. Going forward, the Bureau is considering more significant revisions to the rule to reduce the reporting burden on financial institutions. That helps all types of financial companies that had complained about the difficulty of keeping up with the paperwork, reporting requirements, and fines associated with the rule.