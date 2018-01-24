SEATTLE—I entered Amazon Go, the company’s checkout-less convenience store in Seattle, at 10:23 a.m. Monday and spent precisely 11 minutes and 59 seconds browsing before I walked out with a sandwich and a yogurt cup. This information was available because the moment I scanned a personalized QR code at the store’s subway-style gate, myriad cameras on the ceiling started tracking me. Every time I picked up an item, it was added to my virtual cart; when I placed the item back on the shelf, it was removed. A couple minutes after I walked out, Amazon charged $6.61 to the credit card linked to my account. The receipt included the time-spent-shopping tidbit, presumably to impress customers with how little time it took to buy lunch. Just as striking as the shopping experience was the scene outside, where there’s evidence that the company famously seeking a second home city is still gobbling up its first. South of the store was territory the company has already colonized—gleaming office towers where 40,000 employees work, expensive apartments where many of them live, glassy domes filled with rare tropical plants. Across the street, four cranes sprouted from a hole in the ground that will eventually anchor another office tower. Construction noise was ceaseless. In front of the store, two masked protesters held a banner that proclaimed, “YOUR FUTURE IS TOTAL SHIT.”

Given what’s already known about automation, labor economics, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s appetite for expansion, there’s little reason to believe the company won’t scale up the innovations tucked into its new convenience store. By further easing the buying process and collecting even more consumer data, Go’s underlying technology is a logical next step in Amazon’s brick-and-mortar retail pursuits. Go is the latest foray in the company’s relentless push to minimize friction in retail transactions. “All the selection, all the convenience, low prices. And they get it to you in three days, then two days, then one day, then same-day, then same-hour,” says Mark Mahaney, a technology analyst with the financial firm Royal Bank of Canada. “Amazon’s done a lot of things to remove friction from the online shopping experience. The question is, can they do it with the offline store?” The first Go shoppers on Monday were notably pleased, even entertained, with their experience. “It was a lot of fun,” Melody Coleman, a freelance user-interface designer who lives in Seattle, told me. “You could just grab stuff and walk out. It’s such a foreign concept to me ... It feels like I’m shoplifting.” Once the novelty wears off, that shoplifting sensation will in theory become an appreciation of speedy transactions. In exchange for that convenience (which could also entice greater spending), Amazon will surely reap vast amounts of data. Amazon won’t say exactly what its cameras monitor, but it says the camera system is inspired by the same technology that guides self-driving cars. If the sophistication of Amazon’s retail sensors comes close to that of automotive systems that might produce four terabytes of data per day, then Amazon will surely gather insights more detailed than just shopping duration and items removed. Should a customer, for instance, grab a six-pack of microbrew beer, only to return it a minute later and exchange it for cheaper Rainier, Amazon might learn that the customer is a price-sensitive shopper and perhaps send them coupons for higher-margin items.

It’s easy to imagine Amazon Go’s technology in Whole Foods, which Amazon bought for $13.7 billion last year (a small section of the Go store already sells some products from the grocer’s Whole 365 line), but Sucharita Kodali, an e-commerce analyst at the market-research firm Forrester, says the camera setup could be too hard to scale, at least for now. A grocery store might be 100 times larger than the 1,800-square-foot Go store, and far more customers and products would need to be monitored simultaneously. There are also issues with pricing. “Fresh produce, meats—a lot of that is sold on a weight basis, not a unit basis,” Kodali says. “I guess if you get to selling everything on a unit basis and standardize everything, maybe it could work. But you would have to significantly reshape your packaging and supply chain ... to make your pricing really consistent.” Likelier expansions, she says, would be bringing the technology to smaller Amazon retail outlets like its book stores, or licensing the technology to, say, fast-casual restaurants or gas stations. Kodali is more confident that elements of Amazon’s technology will change the retail labor market—particularly for cashiers. “You won’t need as many of them, and the ones left behind will be forced to wear more hats,” she says. That’s not a groundbreaking notion; workers at Trader Joe’s have several duties that extend beyond the register. Yet Amazon certainly has incentives to further streamline its labor model. Labor is the biggest cost supermarkets face besides the food they sell, and grocers are already taking steps to make cashiers obsolete via self-checkout stands. Furthermore, brick-and-mortar success might be essential to sustaining Amazon’s swift growth, as 90.9 percent of U.S. retail sales still takes place in stores.