It’s Christmastime for workers, and companies want everybody to know. After Congressional Republicans passed their $1.5 trillion package of tax cuts on Wednesday, a number of companies responded by announcing raises or bonuses for their workers. Comcast said it would give $1,000 bonuses to more than 100,000 workers. Fifth Third Bancorp said it would give out bonuses and boost its minimum wage, with the cut giving the bank, in its words, “the opportunity to reevaluate its compensation structure and share some of those benefits with its talented and dedicated workforce.” AT&T, Boeing, Washington Federal, and Wells Fargo did much the same. The announcements seemed the result of some basic financial logic: Lower corporate taxes— the Republicans’ bill cut the corporate rate to 21 percent from 35 percent and included provisions to encourage businesses to bring cash back from overseas—would mean higher corporate profits and thus more money to pay workers with.

Indeed, the White House itself has estimated that tax reform would add $4,000 to the average worker’s annual paycheck, as a conservative estimate. And President Trump lauded the companies’ announcements, tweeting: “Our big and very popular Tax Cut and Reform Bill has taken on an unexpected new source of ‘love’—that is big companies and corporations showering their workers with bonuses. This is a phenomenon that nobody even thought of, and now it is the rage. Merry Christmas!” But many economists, including the government’s own nonpartisan scorekeepers, dispute the notion that workers will get much of the gains from corporate tax reform, which President Trump signed into law on Friday. They argue that shareholders, not workers, stand to benefit the most. Recent history suggests the same, with the wealthy the primary beneficiaries of soaring corporate earnings and a booming market. Contrary to companies’ stated reasoning, many of those wage increases and bonuses would have happened anyway, it seems, given how low the unemployment rate is right now. Though wage growth has been in a long-term slump, paychecks are finally rising as the jobless rate has fallen below 5 percent and stayed there, with earnings growing the fastest for the lowest-wage workers. Plus, 18 states are raising their minimum wages in 2018, requiring businesses to pay out an estimated $5 billion more to 4.5 million workers.

Given those dynamics, businesses are likely using the tax cuts in part as a way to advertise pay increases that were already planned and to curry favor with the Trump administration and Republicans on the Hill. To wit: Wells Fargo waffled on whether its pay increases had anything to do with tax reform, first saying they did not and then correcting the record and saying they did. “Minimum pay is a topic that we continue to review as part of our efforts to attract and retain talent, and we have been on a path to increasing the minimum hourly rate,” a spokesman told The Los Angeles Times. More broadly, while economic evidence suggests that cutting taxes on corporations does lead to some trickle-down benefits for workers, it also suggests that the sums are smaller than the White House has projected and would likely take some time to show up in paychecks. “These raises have zero economic connection with the tax cuts,” said Josh Bivens, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, a left-of-center think tank. “We know this because the theory linking cuts to wage gains requires other mechanisms to fire first—mainly the rise in capital investment and productivity growth,” which would “permanently reset salaries at higher levels, not get firms to bestow one-time bonuses.” Businesses would need to use their additional funds to invest in machinery, equipment, and research and development, making their workers more productive, and then paying those workers for that additional productivity, in other words. Of course, these companies could claim they are issuing payouts now in anticipation of that chain of events, but the real process would take some time.