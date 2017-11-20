The lawsuit may pit AT&T and Time Warner against the Justice Department. But it's the tech industry that might suffer the most.

The Justice Department announced on Monday that it will sue to block AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, pitting the Trump administration against a media business that has turned to mergers to compete with the rise of tech giants like Facebook and Netflix. The $108 billion deal, which would be one of the largest mergers in American history, had been in the works for more than a year. Both Democrats and Republicans have historically approved of these so-called “vertical mergers” between companies operating at different levels of a particular industry. Time Warner, which owns HBO, TNT, and TBS, is mostly in the pure content business, while AT&T, which sells phone and internet access and owns DirecTV, is largely in the media-distribution business. Mergers between such media and distribution companies have rarely faced much scrutiny. For example, the Obama administration approved a similar merger between Comcast and NBCUniversal in 2011.

So, that is the mystery of this lawsuit: By what standard would the department approve that deal, but deny the AT&T merger with Time Warner? There are two starkly different explanations for the Justice Department’s motives. The first is that a merger between two powerful media companies deserves to be blocked, since it provides an obvious temptation for anticompetitive practices. The Justice Department has argued that AT&T could raise the price for rivals to distribute HBO and other Time Warner content and choke off innovation in video and technology. In a New York Times op-ed, Tim Wu, a Columbia Law School professor and antitrust author, wrote that “the department seems right to worry” about the merger. But the second explanation, which leans heavily on controversial claims that first appeared in the Financial Times, argues that the Justice Department is acting purely on President Donald Trump’s behalf to punish CNN, which is owned by Time Warner, for its negative coverage of his administration. While this claim is mostly speculative, it is far from illusory. The president has publicly advocated for using the department to destroy his rivals, such as Hillary Clinton, in the past. The main reason this lawsuit seems suspicious, though, is that it would appear quite out of character for the Trump administration, which has hailed the need for deregulation. Thus far, the administration has cast itself outwardly pro-business and has done little to indicate that it wants to become an antitrust warrior. Meanwhile, the president’s only other push for the use of antitrust legislation was in his threat to investigate Amazon, whose founder, Jeff Bezos, independently owns The Washington Post, which published negative stories about him.