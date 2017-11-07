People and corporations stash an enormous amount of money—an estimated $8.7 trillion—in tax havens around the world. In recent days, the public has gotten a glimpse of the industry that enables such stashing, as media organizations reported on a trove of leaked documents known as “the Paradise Papers.” The documents originate from several tax-haven nations and two law firms that help individuals and organizations keep their money untouched by the long reach of tax authorities, and this leak comes a little more than a year and a half after the first reports on the Panama Papers, a similar batch of files that illuminated other aspects of the same secretive industry. Leaks like these reveal some of the inner workings of a phenomenon that many economists say perpetuates economic inequality: By parking trillions of dollars offshore—in all, the equivalent of 8 percent of global household wealth, according to the economist Gabriel Zucman—the world’s richest people and companies make their money essentially untaxable, preserving their own wealth and depriving governments of hundreds of billions of dollars of tax revenues each year.

Niels Johannesen, a professor of economics at the University of Copenhagen who has co-authored research with Zucman, explains the consequences of this behavior: “Either a lot of people pay more taxes [to compensate], or there’ll be less public goods, so schools, hospitals, and so on.” He adds, “Given that this offshore wealth is to a large extent owned by the very wealthiest … it’s people who should be paying the highest taxes who are evading the most.” Media coverage of these leaks tends to carry a whiff of hope that exposure will somehow lead to reform. But, as the new leak makes plain, a year and a half after the last big leak—and multiple years after governments around the world have launched pro-transparency legal initiatives—little has changed in the intricate, hemisphere-spanning networks of lawyers and consultants who specialize in tax avoidance. This is not to downplay the far-reaching consequences of the Panama Papers. “On the micro level, for individuals, things changed tremendously,” says Jake Bernstein, an investigative reporter who worked on the Panama Papers and has written a forthcoming book about them called Secrecy World. “Things have changed for the prime minister of Pakistan, the prime minister of Iceland, the minister of industry of Spain”—three prominent leaders who stepped down after their names appeared in the leak. But while some wealthy and powerful individuals suffered personally, the system itself remains perfectly intact. “I don’t know that anything has changed as a result of the Panama Papers, and I don’t really expect anything will change as a result of the Paradise Papers,” says Brooke Harrington, a professor at the Copenhagen Business School who has studied the wealth-management industry (and written about it for The Atlantic).