Today, President Trump tweeted that the Dow passed 23,000 for the first time. Last week, he tweeted that the stock market had gained more than $5 trillion in value since election day last year. Before that, he called on the media to report more on the “virtually unprecedented stock market growth since the election.” These are just a few examples in a litany of tweets in which the president has taken credit for a bull market that long precedes his political ascent—and one that has continued to thrive despite the fact that he has yet to actually deliver on many of his pro-business campaign promises. It’s true that the stock market is on a serious upswing: The Dow has gained 25 percent since election day and hit historic highs. The present run is one of the longest-lasting in history. The S&P 500 is doing well, too. These gains have left many analysts wondering what’s behind the prolonged stock market climb, and when it might end.

And while there may be several different factors at play, there’s one that likely has has only a very small role: the president. The link between Trump and the movements of the market can be traced to the days and weeks following the election, when markets climbed substantially—a mini-boom dubbed the “Trump bump.” Many analysts hypothesized that the upward climb then was due to the end of a long, contentious campaign and positive reactions from businesses and investors to a president they assumed would put in place business-friendly policies. In the 10 months Trump has been in office, he hasn’t actually implemented many of those policies—the Affordable Care Act remains in place and with it, the mandate that employers provide coverage for businesses that top 50 employees; tax reform is still in its nascent stages, and though Trump is pushing forward successfully with his deregulation agenda in some areas, some major financial and business reforms, such as Dodd-Frank, remain largely intact for now. And yet, the stock market continues its upward trajectory. Part of the explanation may be that the promise of change at the hands of a pro-business president is enough to keep companies and investors buying. As my colleague Annie Lowery has written, a lot of the uptick has been in the works for the past decade, starting when the recovery finally kicked in during 2009. The stock market has, more or less, been climbing ever since. The president knows this: In a presidential debate during the 2016 election, Trump actually used the fact of the continuously climbing stock market to criticize Democrats. He insisted that the gains seen during Obama’s tenure were leading to “a big, fat, ugly bubble.” And warned Americans that “we better be awfully careful.” In the past year, there’s been little radical change to the broad policies that can impact the market, including fiscal and monetary policy—and yet Trump has radically altered his opinion on what the booming market means. He’s tweeted praise and self-congratulation for the upward trajectory of the market again, and again, and again. Gone are the days of the market’s rise being an ominous sign.