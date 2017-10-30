Will the next Fed chair be Jerome Powell, or won’t it? Before Trump was president, he was doling out brash criticisms and weekly drama on his reality television show, The Apprentice. Thus far, he seems pretty keen on bringing a similar flair, suspense, and tension to his presidency. Take for example, his approach to appointing a new Federal Reserve chair—a choice that he’s been teasing the American public with for months. The New York Times and Politico are reporting that President Trump plans to announce Powell as his selection for the next chairman of the Federal Reserve bank as soon as Thursday. That timeline tracks with what Trump said in a video posted to Instagram, last Friday, which was a bit more of a dramatic approach than a press conference or run-of-the-mill press release. Big announcement next week! Together, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! #USA A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Oct 27, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT The drama started ramping up earlier this summer when rumored then-favorite Gary Cohn, who leads the National Economic Council, criticized Trump’s response to Charlottesville. Soon after, it was reported that Trump was no longer considering him for the Fed role. That led to speculation about who could who could possibly fill the role.

In September, the president announced that he’d had meetings with four potential candidates for the head of the Fed, and said that he would decide within two to three weeks. Then, last week, Trump told Lou Dobbs that he had narrowed it down to two or three people and would be announcing his decision “over the next very short period of time.” He went on to banter back and forth with Dobbs, asking whether or not the television host had a preference for top fed slot. (Dobbs said he’d pick Yellen.) Then on Friday, Trump released a trailer of sorts, promoting his upcoming announcement of the appointment, in which he said that his pick was a person who “hopefully will do a fantastic job.” That’s a lot of hype surrounding the appointment of a person that only 24 percent of Americans can correctly identify, according to a 2014 survey done eight months after Yellen’s appointment. So who are the finalists? The consensus among Fed-watchers is that Trump’s pick will be Jerome Powell, who has been a governor on the Fed board since 2012. Powell, a Republican who served in the Treasury Department during the George H.W. Bush administration, is considered a choice that people on both sides can feel good about. For Democrats who want a Yellen reappointment, Powell is a decent alternative given that he has shown support for many Yellen-issued decisions when it comes to policy, including the choice to maintain low rates through small and not-that-frequent rate hikes. But Powell’s ideology may diverge from Yellen on a key issue for Republicans: the stringency of financial regulations. Yellen has largely maintained support for the regulations put in place after the crisis, saying that they have made the economy stronger and cautioning that any changes should be “modest.” Powell, for his part, has seemed a bit more skeptical when it comes to those regulations, noting that some are perhaps too onerous, and need to to be pared back.