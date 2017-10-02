Getting money into the pockets of ordinary Americans is easy. Why can’t the White House do it?

If one takes the White House’s word for it, tax reform is all about a single goal—helping the middle class, not the rich. Gary Cohn, the White House’s chief economic adviser, says the president’s tax cut is “purely aimed at middle-class families.” Steve Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, promised Congress that tax reform wouldn’t benefit the rich. House Speaker Paul Ryan says the plan’s “entire purpose” is to lower middle-class taxes. But the promises don’t fit the plan. As my colleague Annie Lowrey has written, the still-unfinished GOP policy would deliver half of its benefits to the top 1 percent, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center (TPC). Meanwhile, America’s poorest families would get a minuscule tax benefit—less than 1 percent growth in after-tax income. One in five Americans making the median household income would actually see a tax hike, particularly if they live in high-tax states and have lots of kids. (When Senator Rand Paul discovered this fact, he sharply criticized the plan on Twitter.)

Trump’s tax framework is even more friendly to the rich than George W. Bush’s famously regressive tax cuts. In 2008, the TPC estimated the distributional effects of several Bush tax cuts passed between 2001 and 2006. In the graph below, I’ve compared those results with the TPC-estimated effects of the Trump tax cuts. A Tax Cut That Makes George W. Bush Look Like a Progressive The Atlantic | Data: TPC The upshot: The Trump tax cuts are worse for low-income people, worse for the middle class, and better for the 1 percent (and 0.1 percent) than the tax cuts of the last Republican president. Alternatively, one could say that the Bush tax cuts were twice as generous to the middle 20 percent—and 20 percent less generous to the top 0.1 percent. So, what would a government policy to help the middle class actually look like? The most sweeping and effective ideas are also the most politically hopeless. These are proposals like a basic income for all adults or a child allowance for all Americans under 18. They have several benefits. First, they would dramatically reduce poverty. Second—and this is still up for debate—they could grow the economy by putting more money into the hands of cash-needy families. Third, universal programs should please conservatives, because they eliminate the implicit marginal tax rates that come with means-tested programs (i.e., when a raise disqualifies someone from receiving government welfare). But the downside of these programs is obvious, too: They could cost many trillions of dollars. The Trump tax plan could also expand the deficit by several trillion dollars, but it’s improbable that this Republican-controlled Congress would enact anything like a universal basic income.