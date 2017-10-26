Allegations of sexual harassment (and more) by powerful men in numerous industries have been leading news reports across America. On-the-record accounts of disturbing behavior are proliferating. Several leaders of prominent companies have been forced out of their positions. Does this represent a lasting shift in attitudes toward scandalous conduct, or will the public's interest in these matters subside? Is this a tipping point, in other words, or a flash point?
The journalism of Jodi Kantor, Katie Benner, and their colleagues at The New York Times has been a major catalyst for putting this issue at the top of the national agenda. Kantor and her reporting partner Megan Twohey shared a byline on the October 5 investigation revealing three decades of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein. As a technology reporter based in Silicon Valley, Benner has chronicled numerous reports of predatory behavior by investors, founders, and other influential figures in the tech industry. In this episode of Radio Atlantic, Kantor and Benner join Alex and Matt to discuss what they've discovered in their reporting, and where they think it will lead.
Links:
- "Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades" (Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, The New York Times, 10/5/2017)
- "How the Harvey Weinstein Story Has Unfolded" (Daniel Victor, The New York Times, 10/18/2017)
- "From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein's Accusers Tell Their Stories" (Ronan Farrow, The New Yorker, 10/23/2017)
- "Women in Tech Speak Frankly on Culture of Harassment" (Katie Benner, The New York Times, 6/30/2017)
- "'It Was a Frat House': Inside the Sex Scandal That Toppled SoFi's C.E.O." (Katie Benner and Nathaniel Popper, The New York Times) | SoFi's response
- "Abuses Hide in the Silence of Nondisparagement Agreements" (Katie Benner, The New York Times, 7/21/2017)
- "Harvey Weinstein and the Economics of Consent" (Brit Marling, The Atlantic, 10/23/2017)
- "Lupita Nyong’o: Speaking Out About Harvey Weinstein" (The New York Times, 10/20/2017)
- "Tarantino on Weinstein: ‘I Knew Enough to Do More Than I Did’" (The New York Times, 10/19/2017)
- "Girl at a Bar" (Saturday Night Live)
- Startup, especially seasons two and four
- The Burning Girl (Claire Messud)
- The Color of Law (Richard Rothstein)
- Uncivil
- Scene on Radio: Seeing White