The filmmaker Mae Ryan and the data journalist Mona Chalabi say that their willingness to push and support each other was the key to creating their Emmy-nominated documentary.

In 2016, Mona Chalabi, the data editor at The Guardian, collaborated with photographer and filmmaker Mae Ryan—now a show developer and producer at The New York Times—to create “Vagina Dispatches.” The four-part series explored the physical, social, and sometimes political dynamics that surround women’s bodies, and has received more than a million views and an Emmy nomination. The possibilities and pitfalls of mentorship

Read more In one episode, Mona swims laps with 90-year-old Danish Olympian Greta Anderson, who talks about fainting in the pool at the 1948 Olympics during the 400-meter freestyle finals after getting an injection that promised to delay her period. It’s these moments that capture what Chalabi and Ryan set out to create: a documentary that talks candidly about about one of the most important and least discussed parts of women’s anatomy. Chalabi and Ryan point out that only 13 states across the country require medically accurate sex education, and in a British study, only half of 26-to-35-year-old women could accurately label the different parts of their own vulvas.

For The Atlantic’s series “On The Shoulders of Giants,” I spoke to Chalabi and Ryan about how collaboration can become mentorship, being vulnerable enough to make your best work, and the importance of being candid. The conversation that follows has been edited for length and clarity. B.R.J. O’Donnell: Obviously, anything focused on vaginas is attention-grabbing, but what motivated you to make this series? Mae Ryan: Slowly realizing that I just didn’t know enough about my body and thinking through my own ignorance about this topic. That made both me and Mona realize that there was just a lot more information people needed that they weren’t getting. It felt really important. Mona Chalabi: We knew that by including the word vagina in the title, people might think this is something silly or fluffy, but we thought, “We need to change that.” Vaginas aren’t just about sex, and the word shouldn’t make people giggle or feel uncomfortable. And so that’s part of the reason, honestly, why the Emmy nomination feels really amazing, because people got that this is serious journalism. O’Donnell: Mona, you have quantitative skills, and Mae, you are an expert filmmaker. Those are quite different skillsets. What did you learn from each other? Chalabi: I learned just how much work it takes to make something like this. Mae works her ass off. Whether it’s an illustration, or a written piece or a video, it’s really important to understand the amount of work that goes into each of those. I also learned how important it is to have a vision of the entire series, even from day one. When we were working on the pilot, we were thinking about what a four-episode series would look like, or what a six-episode series would look like. Having that longer-term perspective helped us to ensure we were filming and scripting in a way that wasn’t only relevant to that one topic.

Ryan: As we would make broader statements in the series, Mona would be actually be able to find some numbers to substantiate them. I found that was just so helpful. We could make the viewers feel that they weren’t alone though numbers. I still think a lot about that when I’m working on other video scripts, that it is really beautiful to use numbers to communicate. That approach really helped us to ground the series. O’Donnell: What made this collaboration work as peer-to-peer mentorship? Ryan: We both have a similar sense of humor, which really goes a long way. Laughing while you’re brainstorming and working together just makes things easier. Our relationship sometimes reminds me of a quote by Chögyam Trungpa, a Buddhist teacher: “If you maintain a sense of humor and a distrust of the rules laid down around you, there will be success.” Chalabi: I totally agree about the need for humor—it was so important in terms of getting us through when it was late and we were tired and we just wanted to close the laptop. O’Donnell: And how do you define your own mentorship dynamic? Chalabi: Mae and I weren’t friends when we started out making this, we were coworkers. But when you work so closely for so long with someone on a project like this, you get to see so much more than their professional skills. I saw Mae’s thoughtfulness, her kindness and her dedication to her principles. Those are traits I value in a friend just as much as a collaborator.