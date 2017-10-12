Dianna Cohen, an artist and environmentalist, remembers well how her hometown of Los Angeles changed in the 1970s when local grocery stores started offering plastic bags in addition to paper ones. During her family’s frequent trips to the beach, she could see the effect of that shift on the surrounding environment—something that inspired her to use plastic materials in her visual-art projects in college. The possibilities and pitfalls of mentorship

Later on, Cohen resolved to put her energy into reducing waste. She began an effort to clean up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a gyre in the middle of the ocean filled with marine debris. She soon discovered that the "patch" wasn't actually an island at all, but a vortex of water clogged with plastic waste. Discoveries such as this and others led Cohen to co-found the Plastic Pollution Coalition (PPC), a nonprofit that aims to reduce the use of disposable plastic. The organization has started initiatives such as Refill Revolution, which works with music festivals to encourage concertgoers to use metal cups instead of plastic ones. Cohen's activism is inspired by, among others, Sylvia Earle, an oceanographer and a National Geographic explorer in residence. Cohen first met Earle at a book signing and says the biologist's work convinced her of the importance of protecting the ocean and its inhabitants. I spoke with Cohen, about Earle and environmentalism more broadly, for The Atlantic's series on mentorship, "On the Shoulders of Giants." The following conversation has been edited and condensed.

Elisha Brown: When did you become interested in environmental activism? Dianna Cohen: I was born in the 1960s during the birth of the environmental movement. When I was a kid, every glass bottle was sterilized and refilled. We now live in a society of convenience. We use things designed for disposability, but it’s not convenient for the environment, our own health, or our children. I grew up in Los Angeles, and my parents enjoyed going to the ocean. You’d look down the beach and it looks like a postcard, but as you walk along beaches, you see plastic here and plastic there. Brown: Was there someone doing work on oceans and the environment whom you have looked up to? Cohen: The marine biologist and explorer Sylvia Earle. I look to her as a great mentor and a tremendous influence. I’ve learned a lot of great lessons from her. When Sylvia wants to bring people into what she’s talking about—it doesn’t matter if she’s giving a speech to a room of 10 people or a room of thousands—she brings her voice down, soft and deep, and draws you in. It’s very powerful, intimate, and commanding—much more so than raising one’s voice. Brown: How did you first meet Sylvia? Cohen: The first time I met her, I traveled from Spain to Washington, D.C., and then drove to Virginia to a book fair where she was talking. I spoke to her after the presentation, and I told her I wanted to go clean up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and was reconsidering the apex predators from the ocean that I ate. Sylvia asked me if I would eat a tiger or lion. She said, “When you’re eating a tuna, that’s what you’re doing.”