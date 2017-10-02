In the hours after a mass shooting in America, there’s recently been a noticeable pattern: Gun companies’ stock prices go up. It happened after San Bernardino. It happened after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. And it happened again on Monday, after the massacre in Las Vegas. The spikes in share prices are now predictable enough that financiers bet on them happening again. What’s behind this grim trend? Understanding how mass shootings affect the demand for guns requires first recognizing the charged political and emotional space guns that occupy in American culture. There are a few reasons Americans buy more guns after shootings. Some describe wanting to protect themselves from violence; others worry that high-profile massacres will lead to stricter gun regulations, or a ban on the purchase of firearms entirely. Both of those impressions add some urgency to buying a gun, so demand goes up, and, in anticipation of that, so do the share prices of gun makers shortly after a shooting.

The uptick on Monday actually wasn’t a huge move, and it was in the opposite direction of what gun manufacturers’ stocks have been doing in the past year. Since Donald Trump took office, sales have been down. One explanation is the inverse of why stocks perk up after a shooting: When government is controlled by a party that is unlikely to pass any gun-control legislation, that limited-time-only feeling becomes much less potent. Conversely, a frequent line among those who follow the industry is that Barack Obama, who regularly signaled his interest in gun control, was the best gun salesman on earth. Indeed, the industry soared during Obama’s tenure. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives estimated that in the early 2000s, about 6 millions guns, on net, were being added to the nation’s private stockpile each year. By 2013, that annual figure was up to 16 million. (One of the best recent estimates for the total number of guns in private hands in the U.S. is 265 million, though the number is notoriously difficult to track.) And though there may be a record-high number of guns in the United States today, the same forces at play now have been influencing demand for decades. "Before the Gun Control Act of 1968, there was a big ramp-up [in sales], because Congress was on the way to passing it," says Phil Cook, an emeritus professor of public policy at Duke University. But the odd thing about this dynamic more recently is that it’s been prompted by a fear of legislation that will likely never materialize. “It seems like eventually the gun-loving public would learn that the federal government is not going to do anything to tighten regulations,” says Cook.