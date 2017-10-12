Anna Maria Chávez, the former leader of an organization she loved as a child, on the mentors who shaped her career

Anna Maria Chávez joined her local Girl Scout troop in Arizona when she was 10 years old. In her 40s, she would return to the Girl Scouts to begin her tenure as the first woman of color to lead the 105-year-old nonprofit. That was after she graduated from Yale and the University of Arizona’s law school, and after she worked as a lawyer in the Clinton White House and as the director of intergovernmental affairs for Arizona, under Janet Napolitano, then the state’s governor. It was in 2011 that Chávez started as the CEO of Girl Scouts. There, she led a push to start selling Girl Scout cookies online and oversaw the organization’s partnership with Sheryl Sandberg on a campaign against the use of the word bossy, an often gendered term that can put down girls who demonstrate ambition. The possibilities and pitfalls of mentorship

Read more Chávez’s relationship with the organization that she had loved since she was a child wasn’t always easygoing. She was at times criticized for her management style and the group’s declining membership. Last year, Chávez stepped down from her position, moving from an organization focused on youth to one focused on the elderly. She is now the chief strategy officer at the National Council on Aging, a nonprofit. Chávez maintains that even good leaders can get negative feedback and credits her mentors in politics for preparing her for a stint as the head of an organization. I spoke to Chávez for The Atlantic’s series on mentorship, “On the Shoulders of Giants.” The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Elisha Brown: Before we get to main topic of our conversation, I wanted to ask you about Wednesday’s news regarding the Boy Scouts. Do you think it’s a step forward that now girls have the chance to join either Girl Scouts or Boy Scouts? Anna Maria Chávez: I believe it’s important that all children have access to organizations where they have mentors to encourage them as they learn and grow as leaders. Brown: Toward the end of your tenure at Girl Scouts, you faced criticism for your leadership decisions and management style. How did you handle this negative feedback? Chávez: If you’re not getting feedback, either negative or positive, then you’re not leading. When I started, membership was in decline … I was [recently] talking with Dawn Prasifka, the CEO of Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas, and she mentioned that membership and cookie sales are up now. The tough decisions that our team made five years ago had a positive impact on the organization as a whole. Brown: Who do you look to for guidance? Chávez: My bosses and my teachers. Jerry Malone, an attorney from Arkansas, was one of my first bosses. He gave me assignments that stretched me, but [he also] told me to slow down a bit. The best mentors teach what to do and what not to do. When you’re just starting in your career, you don’t have a barometer for how you pace yourself. Brown: What did you learn from Janet Napolitano when she was the governor of Arizona and you served under her as the state’s director of intergovernmental affairs?