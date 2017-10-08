Donna Hicks, a scholar at Harvard, says the lessons from her research on violence apply to interactions with family, friends, and mentees.

When people are threatened, evolutionary biology dictates extreme reactions: flee or fight? Donna Hicks, who studies conflict resolution at Harvard, says that this dynamic is at the core of much global tension—it’s just scaled up to the level of cities or countries. The possibilities and pitfalls of mentorship

Read more So she starts small, focusing on individual interactions. She puts an emphasis on dignity—the inherent value of a life—and says that focusing on that value can prevent or dissolve tensions. Using this approach, she once led a face-to-face reconciliation in Northern Ireland, between an Irish Republican Army fighter and the British police officer he had shot decades before in London. Hicks’s dignity-based approach applies beyond the domain of police, soldiers, and insurgents; she has mentored graduate students and researchers with these same ideas in mind. For The Atlantic’s series, “On the Shoulders of Giants,” I talked to Hicks about what studying conflict resolution reveals about successful mentorship and how her research can shed light on people’s personal and professional relationships. The conversation that follows has been edited for length and clarity.

B.R.J. O’Donnell: You once led a conflict-resolution workshop for former guerrillas in Latin America. How did that inform your research on dignity? Donna Hicks: Inevitably, in these intractable conflicts—like the ones that I’ve worked on in Sri Lanka, Northern Ireland, the Balkans, and an array of countries in the Middle East—it wasn’t just about politics. That’s what was presented as the problem, but what I found was that underlying all of these political issues was this overwhelming undercurrent of unaddressed dignity violations between the warring parties. When I used the word dignity to name that undercurrent, it opened doors in a way that talking about emotional injuries or trauma just didn’t. I found that when I said [to combatants], “Look, I know what’s at the heart of this—your dignity has been violated, and there is no way you have found to have that acknowledged or recognized,” that’s when we got progress. It wasn’t just that I touched on something that was relevant in international conflicts. Whether it’s your colleague, or your parent, or your significant other, there are these dignity violations that fly back and forth all the time in relationships. And that’s the backdrop of my work. O’Donnell: How did that understanding impact your own relationships? Hicks: I aspire to treat people with dignity all the time. And I think that was at the heart of my relationships with my students. I didn’t see some asymmetrical power arrangement where I was the all-knowing professor and they were the students. I might be different in title, but when it comes to dignity, we are the same, we are equal. That is the heart and soul of my mentorship relationships.

O’Donnell: Can you talk more about how that idea influences your mentorship? Hicks: I think there is often this implicit notion that the mentor is the omniscient one, and the mentee is the one that is absorbing all this wisdom and knowledge. But what I’m finding is that if someone in a high-status position, like a professor, like a mentor, can actually say to his or her students, “Look, you know what, I really made a mistake,” instead of trying to rush to cover it up, or deceive or lie, that’s so impactful. It’s about being able to be vulnerable, so that you don’t present yourself as some kind of greater-than-God person. O’Donnell: Can you talk about the work you did on the politics of dignity in the Middle East with Zaynab El Bernoussi? Hicks: I have had so many wonderful graduate students who have explored this concept of dignity with me. This summer, I worked with Zaynab. She was on a Fulbright here at Harvard, writing a paper on how dignity violations shaped the Arab Spring. I had done some work in Libya, right after Qaddafi, and I did some work with Syrians as well. The Syrians we worked with had been through hell: Many of them had been imprisoned and tortured, but their concerns were not limited to all of the dignity violations they personally and individually experienced. They were equally as concerned about what they called “the dignity of Syria.” The Libyans I spoke to felt the same way.