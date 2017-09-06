In a year of big stories, the opioid crisis has become one of the biggest, though it’s been a problem since the early 2000s. Around then, people in Kentucky, West Virginia, and southeast Ohio started referring to Percocet, OxyContin, and Vicodin as “hillbilly heroin.” The pills were easy to get and easy to abuse. Between those, and heroin and synthetics like fentanyl—which many have since moved on to—West Virginia in 2015 had the highest overdose mortality rate in the nation, with 41.5 deaths per 100,000. “We were texting when he OD’ed” and died, an Ohio acquaintance of mine told me in a May catch-up phone conversation about a young man we both knew. “He’s, like, the third one in the last 10 days,” she said. She’d had a relapse, too, while she’d been pregnant. Her baby, like her other children, was removed from her care, becoming one more in a wave of children flooding child-services agencies. The crisis can be attributed to many parties—drug manufacturers, drug distributors, unscrupulous doctors, and, of course, drug dealers, smugglers, and users—some of whom are profiting from it. Last month, a group of shareholders of one distributor strove to bring the company's goals more in line with society's.

On July 26, at the annual shareholder meeting of McKesson, the nation’s largest distributor of pharmaceuticals, including opioid drugs, shareholders refused to approve the company’s generous executive-compensation plan after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters—which holds stock in McKesson—campaigned against it, citing the company’s “role in fueling the prescription opioid epidemic.” McKesson rejected that characterization, and denied that it had any such role. Calling the opioid, heroin, and fentanyl epidemic “complicated,” Jennifer Nelson, a spokesperson for McKesson, told me that “in our view, it is not to be laid at the feet of distributors.” The Teamsters, she charged, were trying to use the addiction crisis to their advantage in their ongoing labor dispute with the company involving the union’s efforts to represent workers at a McKesson distribution center in Florida. The shareholder vote, which isn’t binding—McKesson says it’s still reviewing its current compensation plan—may seem like a minor slap over an esoteric bit of corporate governance, but it was a notable exception among public companies. According to the consulting firm Compensation Advisory Partners, of 447 say-on-pay votes among S&P 500 companies this year before early August, only five, including McKesson, suffered rejection. The Teamsters view the outcome as a success, especially at a time when unions’ power has waned. “Unions have been pushing for years for standard good-governance practices” in companies, says Michael Pryce-Jones, the union’s senior governance analyst. “This has importance across political divides.”

During the Progressive era, Americans concluded that companies could not be counted on to prioritize the greater good. So they passed laws like the Pure Food and Drug Act. Over the decades, the country kept developing new ways to keep business in line, with agencies like the Federal Trade Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, and, more recently, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. All along, the animating idea has been that, without oversight, corporations can do significant social damage. But starting around 1980, the gospel of “shareholder value,” the assertion promoted most famously by the economist Milton Friedman that a company’s only responsibility is to its investors’ financial return, became ingrained in corporate thinking. The dogma lent a simplistic, and welcome, cover to executives. They found their decision-making ruled by a binary choice: It was either good for shareholder value, or bad. The Friedman doctrine further took hold as it was adopted by business schools training future leaders. “They did a great job of claiming business ethics is different from ethics,” the journalist Duff McDonald, the author of The Golden Passport: Harvard Business School, the Limits of Capitalism, and the Moral Failure of the MBA Elite, says of business schools like Harvard’s. “Like it’s such a complicated thing to be CEO of a company?” he says sarcastically. “Like some [CEO] decisions are harder than the rest of ours?”

If shareholder value is agreed to be the only priority, it’s easy to see how a broader ethical question can become a dilemma. Take McKesson. Establishing rigorous systems to prevent drug diversion and illicit sales is expensive. It requires employees, investment in technology, and a willingness to rat out customers—some of the most lucrative ones. Selling lots of pills adds to the bottom line; opioids now account for about $4 billion per year in sales for McKesson, about 2 percent of the company’s overall sales. (Earlier in the decade, the opioid pills accounted for even more, both in terms of percent and absolute value.) So, doing what it takes to create an effective clamp on opioid diversion could be destructive to shareholder value, despite being good for society. Nelson, the McKesson spokesperson, insists the company feels no tension between its bottom line and social responsibility. Its very purpose, she says, is to deliver better health. She cited an acronymic corporate motto: “I CARE,” which stands for “Integrity,” “Customer first,” “Accountability,” “Respect,” and “Excellence”—the implication being that the company’s practices embody these values. John Paul Rollert, who teaches ethics at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business (and who writes frequently for The Atlantic), agrees with McDonald that there isn’t—or shouldn’t be—any real difference in standards between “business ethics” and human ethics. “If you pass someone, and they are drowning in a shallow pool of water, and you will not be in danger from saving them, must you save them?” Rollert asks, posing a classic ethical hypothetical. He says the law’s answer is no, but morally, he argues, the answer is yes. And he says that’s as true of companies as it is of people, even if that cuts against the material interests of shareholders. “To me, that’s easy. It’s a shame we would see it as any more complex than that,” he says.