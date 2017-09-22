For six weeks, LaTanya Thomas, a personal-care assistant in Minneapolis, worked without pay, helping to clean, dress, and feed her client. She and her colleagues asked their boss where their paychecks were. They spoke with the bank. They accepted five- or 10-dollar bills as a little something to tide them over, she said, rolling their eyes when their boss promised that their checks would be cleared by Monday and when she told them to go sign up for food stamps. They threatened to quit. Eventually, some of them did, and eventually, the company went bankrupt. (Its lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.) “I hung in there because of the client I was taking care of,” Thomas told me. “His other [personal-care assistants] had quit because they couldn’t work without pay. But he was on a special program, and I was the only one left who could take care of him.” That decision ultimately cost her $4,000 in lost wages, she estimated.

Home-health and personal-care work is one of the country’s fastest-growing occupational sectors. But it is one marked by low pay and meager benefits, a problem that might become more urgent as the U.S.’s population continues to age. On top of that, care workers face high rates of wage theft, tax and benefits misclassification, and employer fraud, according to a new report from the National Employment Law Project (NELP), a think tank and advocacy organization. NELP surveyed more than 3,000 personal-care and home-health workers, from nearly every U.S. state, asking questions about their pay schedules and relationship with their employers. A majority of respondents said that they often worked after-hours, without pay. Two in five said they never received overtime payments, even when they worked more than 40 hours per week. Four in five said they did not have a paid sick-day benefit. A quarter were potentially misclassified as independent contractors. “There were parts that were not particularly shocking, about poor working conditions, low wages, and the challenges these workers face every day just to stay in this field,” Caitlin Connolly, one of the report’s authors, said. “For me, the more startling pieces were in terms of the stark differences in insurance coverage, paid time off, retirement coverage, and training opportunities.” Thomas, for instance, alleged two incidents of wage theft during her time as a personal-care assistant. “People in this occupation do not even know it’s wage theft,” she told me. “One lady was working overtime, and they cut her regular per-hour pay. I said, ‘That’s wage theft!’ There’s no way they can cut your regular pay so they aren’t getting you a real time-and-a-half.”