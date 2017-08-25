On Thursday, Amazon announced that its deal to purchase Whole Foods for almost $14 billion will close on Monday. Once the sale is complete, one of the company’s first moves will be to lower prices on several grocery standards, such as bananas, eggs, and ground beef, as well as Whole Foods standbys like avocados, kale, and almond butter. After the announcement, the stock prices of a number of the chain’s much bigger competitors—Kroger, Walmart, and the like—took a hit. Which was a little puzzling: There are fewer than 500 Whole Foods locations in the U.S., and yet these pricing changes scared an industry made up of roughly 38,000 stores. (Walmart alone has roughly 4,600 U.S. locations.) How could a company with the footprint of Whole Foods instill such fear in its much larger competitors? Well, one answer is that it’s not Whole Foods that’s instilling the fear, but Amazon. “Perhaps [investors] think that Amazon's deep financial pockets will free Whole Foods from financial constraints, and a sudden ability to expand,” says Howard Smith, a professor of economics at Oxford University. Grocery chains’ worry is that Amazon could afford to furnish prices low enough to squeeze competitors with less cash—and with investors who want quicker payoffs than Jeff Bezos does—out of the market. It is this possibility that has critics of the acquisition worried that Amazon has attained a level of market power that is anticompetitive.

Another economist I talked to, Northwestern’s David Matsa, suggested that thinking on the scale of 38,000 stores might be misleading. "As opposed to a national thing … it's maybe localized in various markets,” he says. “It's maybe that those are important markets for these companies whose stock prices are responding.” In other words, a Walmart in Chicago might bring in a lot more revenue from groceries than a Walmart in a much smaller city, and the former is where Whole Foods is posing a threat. Perhaps the most salient point is that grocery stores’ profit margins are so thin, and Amazon is better positioned to cut costs than competitors whose expertise is limited to selling groceries. For every dollar that gets spent at a typical store, about 70 to 75 cents covers the cost of goods, and then roughly two-thirds of the remainder goes toward labor costs. That means that from each dollar they take in at checkouts, stores have about 10 cents or less to put toward rent, utilities, marketing, managing inventory, credit-card fees, and other expenses. Profits usually work out to just 1.25 to 1.5 percent of revenue, according to Michael Ruhlman’s Grocery: The Buying and Selling of Food in America. It’s not hard to guess the ways that Amazon could start reducing some of those costs, and even marginal improvements would be very threatening to competitors. The company’s technological dexterity could make distribution much more efficient. Its mastery of data could help it figure out exactly when to raise the price of avocados or lower the price of blueberries. And while Amazon told CNBC it wouldn’t be automating cashiers’ jobs anytime soon, it would be surprising if the company is not pondering how it could spend less on labor.