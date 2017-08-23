Before he started working with Aaron Swartz, the Harvard law professor Lawrence Lessig built his professional life around internet law and copyright policy. In the early 2000s, Lessig was at the top of his academic field, then working at Stanford. As an undergraduate student, Swartz, who had met Lessig at a computer conference when he was just 14, convinced the professor to radically change his career path. The two developed a mentorship and partnership that would lead them to take on the complex goals of making information more accessible and demanding greater transparency from political institutions. Swartz became known for his involvement in Creative Commons and Reddit, and for his alleged attempt to make information from the academic-research site JSTOR free for public viewing. And then, in January of 2013, Swartz committed suicide. Lessig is still reeling from the loss. I spoke with Lessig for The Atlantic’s series, “On the Shoulders of Giants.” He offered powerful lessons in mentorship, risk, and securing the legacy of someone he loved.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Caroline Kitchener: What are the most important things Aaron taught you? Lawrence Lessig: He taught me some good things and some bad things. He taught me to live a life committed to integrity. He had a coherent view of what his role was, what his purpose was. But quite frankly the most dramatic lesson he taught me was the vicious cruelty of suicide. Suicide has a blast radius, and if you are within the blast radius, you are forever affected. There isn’t a week when I don’t feel myself at the edge of crying because I think of Aaron. That sadness is forever. And that sense of responsibility is forever. The ten people closest to Aaron could each tell a story about how they feel like their failure to do something led to his suicide. Perpetually, these people within the blast radius live their life with that reflection. And that’s just deeply, deeply cruel. Kitchener: What do you think is the most important thing you taught Aaron? The possibilities and pitfalls of mentorship

Read more Lessig: I was always focused on figuring out how to engage the real world to reach a real end. We’d often have these exchanges when Aaron would start in a very disengaged, reactionary, revolutionary place. I would try to walk him back, to recognize there might be a way for us to engage here. I think I helped him engage more constructively on the issues we cared about. Kitchener: At what point in your relationship with Aaron did you feel yourself becoming his mentor?