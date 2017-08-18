What does a white supremacist group need in order to exist? Willing members and charismatic promoters, to state the obvious. But it also, like any other organization these days, needs a website and a way to raise money online. It’s easy for anyone, from a mayoral candidate to a college-age artist advertising her portfolio, to book some online real estate and set up a simple system for receiving payment. One would think that it would be more difficult for a white supremacist group to find a big company that’s willing to do the same for them. But that hasn’t necessarily been true. Last week’s lethal Unite the Right rally, which saw neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups band together to march in Charlottesville, Virginia, has drawn attention to the numerous companies—from payment processors to music-streaming services—that, one way or another, have aided white supremacist groups’ efforts. While the groups that gathered at the Charlottesville rally have been characterized as a small, fringe group of extremists, many of the website hosts, payment systems, and social-media platforms that they’ve used to help promote their message and spread their ideology aren’t.

In response to public outrage around the Charlottesville rally, several companies have been forced to decide between maintaining the neutral, customer-agnostic position they have taken for so long and appeasing their customers (and employees), who have made clear their distaste for services that have anything to do with white supremacy groups. Weighing this, many companies have severed ties with and denounced white supremacist groups in recent days, citing a need to uphold the values and policies of their brands. But despite these stated ideals, it seems like some companies have been slow to act. This week, Cloudflare, an internet-security firm, decided to boot The Daily Stormer, a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi website, from its services. (GoDaddy, which hosts websites, did the same.) Matthew Price, the CEO of Cloudflare, has been transparent about how he has thought about acting on the information that his company did business with a neo-Nazi website. In an an interview, Price called his decision take The Daily Stormer off its network a potentially “dangerous precedent”—he said he has tried to remain apolitical regarding what types of organizations are allowed to use Cloudflare’s services. He said, however, that the website gave him plenty of reasons to make the decision. Price said that Cloudflare had been keeping a close eye on the site after a ProPublica article alerted his company to the fact that The Daily Stormer had been using information from Cloudflare to find, target, and threaten those who reported it for abuse. That, along with the fact that The Daily Stormer had been attempting to characterize Price as sympathetic to its cause, led him to remove them from the network.