The natural evolution of mentorship isn’t necessarily a lifetime of collaboration. Instead, mentorship is often considered most successful when mentees can take what they’ve learned and use it to branch out on their own. The possibilities and pitfalls of mentorship

The chef Jeremiah Langhorne spent five years learning from his mentor Sean Brock, the executive chef at the locally sourced Southern restaurant McCrady's in South Carolina, before he launched his own restaurant in Washington, D.C. That restaurant, The Dabney, has been lauded for its food and approach to cooking. Since its opening, it's received a string of awards, including a Michelin star. For The Atlantic's series "On the Shoulders of Giants," I spoke with Langhorne about what he learned from Brock, launching a career, and what different phases of mentorship look like for a chef. The conversation that follows has been edited for length and clarity. Belinda O'Donnell: When did you first get the sense that you wanted to be in the kitchen at McCrady's?

Jeremiah Langhorne: I knew I wanted to work with agriculture and produce and farms. Sean used to have a blog, so I'd go and read his blog every morning, and he had these posts—a picture of a technique that he was doing and an explanation of how he did it, and then updates of what he was doing at the restaurant—and I'd read it every morning. O’Donnell: How did you transition from being a fan to working alongside him? Langhorne: I went down there and staged [an unpaid internship in which a cook works in a kitchen for free] for a week. Walking into the kitchen at McCrady’s was really special because it was the first time I had gone into a place where I felt like I legitimately was the dumbest person in the room. I mean that in the best possible way. It gave me that source of inspiration and drive, and a desire to prove myself, and I think all those characteristics are really great in forming somebody, especially a young person. O’Donnell: Has Sean influenced the way you approach your career as a chef? Langhorne: The number-one thing that Sean paid attention to was learning and seeking out knowledge. Whether it’s a 500-year-old technique, or one that was created yesterday, I know that I can learn it, and then if I have all the information, I can choose to use or not use whatever I like. It’s like creating a library in your mind. O’Donnell: Was there a particular moment when you were working with Sean that you realized he was going to change the way you thought about what you do?