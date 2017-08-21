Over the course of a career that now spans four decades, University of Michigan’s head basketball coach, John Beilein, has worked with over 100 student athletes. More than a dozen of them have found their way into the NBA. Like many other coaches, Beilein has spent lots of time with the young men he coaches, and has tried to instill lessons not just about basketball, but about life and finding the path that’s best for each person. The possibilities and pitfalls of mentorship

Read more This year, Beilein’s quest to empower his players to think critically about their decisions took a unique turn when he left it up to them to choose whether or not to continue their season. The airplane chartered to transport the team to the Big Ten Tournament took off in high winds, and the pilot made an emergency landing that left players shaken, and some injured. The team decided they would travel to Washington, D.C., anyway to play their first game of the tournament—a tournament they went on to win. For The Atlantic’s series, “On The Shoulders Of Giants,” I spoke with Beilein about tailoring mentorship to each player and preparing them for life in college sports and beyond. The conversation that follows has been edited for length and clarity.

B.R.J. O’Donnell: You have six values that you try to instill in your team. Would you walk me through those? John Beilein: When I got to Michigan we were struggling in those first three years, and I realized I couldn’t just lead by example. I had to make an intentional effort to shape the culture of the team. So I sat down and I asked, "What are the five things you value the most?" And that's when we came up with unity, passion, appreciation, integrity, and diligence—in the form of a lot of hard work. So those are our core values, and then we added accountability, because we felt that our team held themselves accountable as individuals, but that didn't extend to others around them. Our players were so nice that they wouldn't step outside of their comfort zone to tell a teammate, "You need to talk more in practice, you're too quiet." Or, "You have a relationship that is toxic to you, and you have to end it.” We were not good at that, so we added it. O’Donnell: Every player has different interests and different styles on the court and off. How do you tailor your coaching and your guidance to each person? And what stays the same? Beilein: They are all so unique in their personality, in their desires, and in their likes and their dislikes. And I have to make sure that I adapt my style to each player’s self esteem, background, family, all kinds of things.That's why the relationships are so important. As you get to know a young person, you need to know as much as you can about them so you can talk to them about life outside of basketball. I need to do that more, and I work at it.