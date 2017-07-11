Every day, scientists pour their energy and effort into work that might prove to be life-changing, or a complete disappointment. It is a dynamic that can be difficult to sustain. And encouraging new scientists, even when the payoff of research might remain elusive for years, requires a specific type of guidance and encouragement. Allison Powell found that type of guidance in Russell Cruz, an immunologist who trains cells to fight cancer and other opportunistic diseases. Powell’s work with Cruz encouraged her not just to continue working in the field, but also put her on her current path, pursuing a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences. For The Atlantic’s series exploring mentorship, “On the Shoulders of Giants,” I spoke with the two researchers about finding one’s path within a profession, handling imperfection, and the value of good mentorship in science. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity. B.R.J. O’Donnell: You are building a mentorship relationship in a field where it can be hard to measure progress. Does that make it hard to tell whether your mentee is doing well, or if you’re teaching the right things? The possibilities and pitfalls of mentorship

Russell Cruz: Allison's not pressured to be this 4.0 mentee, because there isn't a 4.0—there is no external measure. In science, it's more of an apprenticeship feel. Allison Powell: If you think about ballet, or something like that, you are striving to perfect someone else's work, and medicine is the same way—you are taking tests to prove that you can do what someone else has done. Translational biology, what we do, isn't really like that at all, because no one has done this before. I think one of the things that Russell always says is that the end goal of my Ph.D. is for me to know more about my little niche than he, or anyone else, does. So I don't think there is that same sense that you're striving to mimic what someone else has accomplished. You're just trying to find the answers to your questions.

O’Donnell: What questions are you trying to answer in the lab at the moment? Cruz: We work on translational research, which means that we take other people's mind-boggling discoveries, and try and see how we can apply them. My lab is focused on using immune cells to fight cancer, especially the ones that are resistant to all the standard therapies. As the years go by, there are more and more tools available for us to tinker with these cells, and we can give them functions that haven't been there before. O’Donnell: Allison, how did you decide to pursue a Ph.D.? Allison Powell: I think one of the things that really helped me when I started as a lab tech was that I came in thinking, "I'm interested in this field, but I don't know where I fit." And as I thought, "Maybe I'll be interested in the regulatory side of things," all of a sudden, regulatory meetings would show up on my calendar. Russell would say, "Well, come to these meetings with me.” What he was saying was, “Let's figure out where you fit." And through that process I realized that my end goal was to work at the intersection of science and its clinical application, and that a Ph.D. is how I get there. O’Donnell: How much has the field changed since you were at the point in your career when you were starting your own Ph.D.?