At the end of each month, the editors of The Atlantic's Business Channel shares the most interesting pieces of journalism about money and economics from around the web.

This month’s picks include looks at how the vast economic divide between blacks and whites was spurred by property policy; a peak inside a building that houses Washington D.C.’s past, present, and future; and a lamentation for the electric guitar.

“The Tax Divide”

Jason Grotto | Chicago Tribue

Chicago has long been a city divided by race and class, a metropolis with starkly different crime rates, economic realities and educational opportunities depending on where you live. But there’s another division in Chicago and Cook County, one that for years has gone unexamined even as it pits rich against poor. An unprecedented analysis by the Tribune reveals that for years the county’s property tax system created an unequal burden on residents, handing huge financial breaks to homeowners who are well-off while punishing those who have the least, particularly people living in minority communities. The problem lies with the fundamentally flawed way the county assessor’s office values property

* * *