As the first openly trans man to compete for the U.S. national team, Chris Mosier is trying to provide support to up-and-coming LGBTQ athletes.

In 2016, Chris Mosier became the first openly transgender man to compete for the U.S. national team when he raced in the Duathlon World Championships. That same year, Mosier became the first transgender athlete to be featured in the ESPN Magazine Body Issue and the first transgender athlete to appear in a Nike advertisement. Being the first to accomplish something often means that there’s no one who has been in precisely the same situation. And for Mosier, that’s meant that mentorship and guidance that can directly speak to his experience has been elusive. The possibilities and pitfalls of mentorship

Read more One in three LGBTQ young people say that they don’t have any adults they can talk to if they have a personal problem, according the Human Rights Campaign’s survey on growing up LGBTQ in America. And 40 percent of LGBTQ young people feel like the communities they live in are not accepting of people like them. So it’s unsurprising that a mentorship gap exists for trans people and across the LGBTQ community. Now, through his outreach and visibility on social media, and through his work as vice president of You Can Play, an organization dedicated to promoting safety and inclusion for LGBTQ people in sports, Mosier is working to make a difference. For The Atlantic’s series on mentorship, “On The Shoulders Of Giants,” I spoke with Mosier about looking for mentorship and what it means to provide the guidance you wished you’d had. The conversation that follows has been edited for length and clarity.

B.R.J. O’Donnell: The duathlon is a unique choice. How did it become your sport? Chris Mosier: I started off as a runner, when I got to the marathon, I thought “What’s next? I’ll buy a bike and I’ll teach myself how to swim, and become a triathlete.” I did my first race, and I won my category. Because I am self-taught, I’m not a great swimmer. Swimming was the hardest thing for me to navigate because I’m a trans person. Through my earlier part of transition, I had a lot of discomfort going to a pool and having to wear a women’s swimsuit, and then when I had top surgery, I was nervous about people seeing my scars and questioning me. Pools in New York City, the ones that I was going to, you had to access them through a locker room. I didn’t feel safe enough to navigate the men’s room, but definitely would have been kicked out of the women’s room, and so during that time, I really focused on running and biking, as opposed to swimming. And moving into duathlon was just the evolution of that. O’Donnell: How important is visibility for trans people? Mosier: When I was transitioning in New York City, I didn’t know any trans people in real life. In New York City! So think about the experience of someone in Omaha, Nebraska, or Tempe, Arizona. What is the experience of people who are outside of the cities where we know our LGBTQ communities are thriving? I think there is such great value in seeing yourself or hearing yourself and your identity reflected in conversations, and while that’s not specifically mentorship, it opens up the door to mentorship. Courtesy of Chris Mosier O’Donnell: Did you ever find a mentor who was particularly helpful when it came to guidance?