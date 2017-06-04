When Aya Aljamili came to the U.S., she was surprised by the amount of guidance she needed in navigating daily life.

Aya Aljamili grew up in Aleppo, Syria. After participating in the first student protests at the University of Aleppo in 2011, she worked on Syrian aid for an international-development organization in Turkey. Last August, she moved to Washington, D.C., to pursue a master’s in international development management at American University. Aljamili spent most of the fall semester checking Facebook for news from Syria. Before Aleppo fell to government forces in December, most of her friends and family members were still living in the city. The possibilities and pitfalls of mentorship

Read more When Aljamili moved to the United States, she relied heavily on an American coworker she knew from Turkey, Jamie Crowley, for help with logistics and emotional support. As part of our series on mentorship, “On the Shoulders of Giants,” I interviewed the two women about Aljamili’s first few months in the U.S., and how Crowley helped her through them. The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Caroline Kitchener: Aya, when you first arrived in the U.S., Jamie was still living in Turkey. How was she able to be a mentor for you from so far away?

Aya Aljamili: Well, Jamie’s parents lived in D.C., and she introduced me to them. Her parents were like a family for me. They hosted me, showed me around, helped me figure out how to operate things, told me where to get my groceries. They kept saying, “We are going to take care of you because Jamie isn’t here to do that.” One day Jamie’s dad came to check and see whether the internet in her apartment was working. I was in this emotional, unstable state after leaving everybody in Turkey. I just started to cry, telling him how lonely I was. His body language was saying, I hear you, I know it’s difficult. He said, “It’s going to be good, you’re going to get through it.” I was so embarrassed that I cried in front of him, but I just really needed that support in the moment. Jamie Crowley: My dad would be blushing if he was listening to this! Kitchener: Jamie, it’s so cool that your parents created this relationship with Aya while you were half a world away. How did that make you feel? Crowley: I mean, I was obviously very proud of my parents for helping her out. The first day that Aya came to my apartment, she sent me this selfie with her and my dad. My parents are in their late 60s and they’re taking this selfie with Aya—it was surreal to have my work and my personal life collide in this very strange way. Kitchener: Were you in touch with Aya during this time?