If the dynamic tech duo could go back in time and design the perfect ally to push advertising from TV to mobile phones, it would look exactly like Netflix.

Facebook and Google are in completely different businesses from Netflix. They are essentially advertising companies that are largely platforms for content that they don’t own. Netflix, on the other hand, is spending $6 billion a year to buy its own content, and it doesn’t show ads to its viewers. But zooming out to consider the full scope of the media landscape, this tech triumvirate is surprisingly interrelated, as one can see Mary Meeker’s annual slideshow extravaganza of tech and media trends. In many ways, the Netflix revolution in TV has created the perfect conditions for Facebook and Google’s extraordinary growth in mobile. Here is the story, in three chapters. 1. Netflix is eating television. Kleiner Perkins When it comes to television, there are two Americas. In one country—Americans over 65—traditional TV is only getting more popular: The average number of minutes watched is rising, sending ratings for shows with older audiences, like cable news, to historic levels.

In another country—Americans under 65—the crisis for traditional TV couldn’t be more acute. Viewership is collapsing among people under 40, and merely falling slowly for people in their 40s and 50s, as millions of people abandon cable for subscription-based services such as Netflix and its brethren: Amazon Prime, HBO Now, Showtime, and Hulu. In the last five years, total viewership has declined by double digits on NBCUniversal, Disney, Time Warner, and Viacom—all of which sell ads against television—while Netflix is up almost 700 percent. In the long run, the country is clearly moving toward subscription television. That’s bad news for ad-supported TV. Television currently accounts for 38 percent of U.S advertising. If viewership continues to shift toward subscription TV, where there are no (or far fewer) ads, that money has to go somewhere. Companies aren’t just going to stop advertising because Americans like House of Cards without commercial breaks. So where will that advertising go? To phones. 2. Mobile is eating advertising. Every year, Meeker produces this graph, a longtime favorite of mine, which breaks down attention and advertising by medium. Five years ago, mobile was one percent of the U.S. advertising-spending pie. Now it’s 21 percent. Since 2012, print has lost 13 percentage points and television has lost five.